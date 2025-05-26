KTR Calls Formula E Case 'Political Harassment', Vows To Cooperate With ACB

Hyderabad: BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Monday said the Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has served him a notice to appear on May 28 for an inquiry in the Formula E case, and that he has sought time in view of his scheduled visit to the US and UK.

Rama Rao said in a post on 'X' that he would fully cooperate with the investigation agencies as a law-abiding citizen, even though he believes the case is nothing more than "pure political harassment. As I have planned to leave for the UK & USA for multiple events well in advance, I will appear before them the moment I return. I have informed the same to ACB officials in writing," he said.

Lashing out at Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, Rama Rao alleged "political vendetta" against him. “Forty-eight hours ago, his (Revanth Reddy's) name figured in the ED chargesheet for supplying money in the National Herald case. Twenty-four hours later, Revanth Reddy is seen schmoozing with the BJP top brass, including PM Modi! Not a word from even a single BJP leader on his involvement in the money laundering case,” Rama Rao claimed.

Rama Rao, who was the Municipal Administration Minister during the previous BRS regime, was questioned by the ACB in January this year in connection with the Formula E case. The ACB had registered a case against him over alleged payments, most of them in foreign currency without approvals, for conducting the Formula E race in Hyderabad in February 2023 during the previous BRS government.

Though the race was supposed to be held in February 2024 as well, it was cancelled after the Congress government assumed office in December 2023. Meanwhile, Rama Rao's sister and BRS MLC K Kavitha condemned the ACB for issuing the notice to him.

The notice is an attempt by the Congress government to divert attention from its failures, she alleged in a statement. “KCR’s soldiers have a history of facing troubles caused by rivals,” she claimed. Kavitha’s reaction assumes significance in light of her recent comments that BRS president and former CM K Chandrasekhar Rao "is like a god surrounded by some devils."