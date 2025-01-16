ETV Bharat / state

KTR Appears Before ED In Formula-E Case Investigation

Hyderabad: BRS working president and former minister KT Rama Rao, known as KTR, appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for questioning in connection with the money laundering case related to Formula-E race event on Thursday.

Initially summoned on January 7, KTR had sought more time, prompting the ED to issue a fresh notice seeking his appearance on the January 16. The investigations in this case pertains to alleged violations of rules during the Formula-E race event, with the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) already probing the matter.

Additionally, the ED has filed a separate case regarding the transfer of funds to a foreign company without obtaining the requisite approval from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).