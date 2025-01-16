KTR Appears Before ED In Formula-E Case Investigation

Hyderabad: BRS working president and former minister KT Rama Rao, known as KTR, appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for questioning in connection with the money laundering case related to Formula-E race event on Thursday.
Initially summoned on January 7, KTR had sought more time, prompting the ED to issue a fresh notice seeking his appearance on the January 16. The investigations in this case pertains to alleged violations of rules during the Formula-E race event, with the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) already probing the matter.
Additionally, the ED has filed a separate case regarding the transfer of funds to a foreign company without obtaining the requisite approval from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).
The ED has already questioned key officials involved in the case, including former special chief secretary of the municipal urban development department, Arvind Kumar, and former chief engineer of Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA), BLN Reddy. Both are accused of irregularities in connection with the hosting of the event.
Adding to KTR’s legal challenges, the high court recently dismissed his petition to quash the FIR filed by the ACB. Furthermore, the Supreme Court on Wednesday declared KTR’s petition challenging the FIR as "dismissed as withdrawn," increasing significance of the ED’s ongoing investigation.
