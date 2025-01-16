ETV Bharat / state

KTR Appears Before ED In Formula-E Case Investigation

ED had summoned KTR on January 7 but since he had requested more time, he was given a new date to appear on January 16.

KTR Appears Before ED In Formula-E Case Investigation
File photo of KT Rama Rao (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Jan 16, 2025, 1:18 PM IST

Hyderabad: BRS working president and former minister KT Rama Rao, known as KTR, appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for questioning in connection with the money laundering case related to Formula-E race event on Thursday.

Initially summoned on January 7, KTR had sought more time, prompting the ED to issue a fresh notice seeking his appearance on the January 16. The investigations in this case pertains to alleged violations of rules during the Formula-E race event, with the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) already probing the matter.

Additionally, the ED has filed a separate case regarding the transfer of funds to a foreign company without obtaining the requisite approval from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

The ED has already questioned key officials involved in the case, including former special chief secretary of the municipal urban development department, Arvind Kumar, and former chief engineer of Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA), BLN Reddy. Both are accused of irregularities in connection with the hosting of the event.

Adding to KTR’s legal challenges, the high court recently dismissed his petition to quash the FIR filed by the ACB. Furthermore, the Supreme Court on Wednesday declared KTR’s petition challenging the FIR as "dismissed as withdrawn," increasing significance of the ED’s ongoing investigation.

Read more:

  1. High Drama At ACB Office As KTR Denied Lawyer's Presence, Submits Statement Outside
  2. KTR Approaches Supreme Court After High Court Dismisses Petition In Formula E-Race Case

Hyderabad: BRS working president and former minister KT Rama Rao, known as KTR, appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for questioning in connection with the money laundering case related to Formula-E race event on Thursday.

Initially summoned on January 7, KTR had sought more time, prompting the ED to issue a fresh notice seeking his appearance on the January 16. The investigations in this case pertains to alleged violations of rules during the Formula-E race event, with the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) already probing the matter.

Additionally, the ED has filed a separate case regarding the transfer of funds to a foreign company without obtaining the requisite approval from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

The ED has already questioned key officials involved in the case, including former special chief secretary of the municipal urban development department, Arvind Kumar, and former chief engineer of Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA), BLN Reddy. Both are accused of irregularities in connection with the hosting of the event.

Adding to KTR’s legal challenges, the high court recently dismissed his petition to quash the FIR filed by the ACB. Furthermore, the Supreme Court on Wednesday declared KTR’s petition challenging the FIR as "dismissed as withdrawn," increasing significance of the ED’s ongoing investigation.

Read more:

  1. High Drama At ACB Office As KTR Denied Lawyer's Presence, Submits Statement Outside
  2. KTR Approaches Supreme Court After High Court Dismisses Petition In Formula E-Race Case

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

KTRFORMULA E CASE INVESTIGATIONEDKT RAMA RAOKTR APPEARS BEFORE ED

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Kashmir Is Freezing But Why Is the Snow In Valley Melting Then? Expert Answers

TN CM Stalin Announces $1-Million Prize For Deciphering Indus Script

Exclusive | Adding Different Types Of Variations To His Bowling Has Helped Bumrah Get Wickets; Opines His Childhood Coach Kishor Trivedi

Shyam Benegal: A Unique Voice of Indian Cinema

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.