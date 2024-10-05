ETV Bharat / state

K'taka HC Stays Order Directing Ola To Pay Compensation To Woman For 'Sexual Harassment' By Driver

Bengaluru: The Karnataka High Court has stayed a single judge order, directing app-based cab aggregator Ola to pay a compensation of Rs 5 lakh to a woman who alleged sexual harassment by an Ola driver in 2019.

A division bench of Justices S R Krishna Kumar and M G Uma passed an interim order on ANI Technologies Private Limited's (Ola) appeal against the single judge verdict dated September 30.

In his verdict, the single judge bench had held that the relationship between ANI Technologies Private Limited (Ola) and its drivers was that of employer-employee.

He had directed Ola and its Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) to pay a compensation of Rs 5 lakh, along with Rs 50,000 in legal costs, to the woman who had filed the sexual harassment complaint against the driver.