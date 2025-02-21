K'taka Govt Muslim Employees Seek One Hour Early Relief From Work During Ramzan Month Like In Telangana, AP

Bengaluru: Representatives of the Muslim community have requested the Karnataka government to allow Muslim employees to leave their offices before an hour during Ramzan month starting March 1. The request came after neighbouring Telangana and Andhra Pradesh allowed their Muslim employees to leave offices at 4 PM during the holy month.

Karnataka Congress Vice Presidents Syed Ahmed and ARM Hussain-led delegation met Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday and requested him in this regard. The CM reportedly did not make any commitment.

"If the government considers our request, it will be a welcome move for Muslim employees observing Ramzan," Syed Ahmed said. The proposal for early work hours during Ramadan has faced opposition from the BJP and right-wing organization Sri Ram Sena, who argue that such a provision goes against the principles of equality in the Indian Constitution. In response, Ahmed stated, "Those who believe in God, regardless of their community, should not oppose such requests. Ramadan is about fasting and faith, and we request cooperation from all."

Meanwhile, a delegation of Congress MLAs from minority communities met the Chief Minister seeking higher allocation in the upcoming budget for community development.

Emphasising the need for a substantial allocation for minority welfare in the budget Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) General Secretary Y Sayeed Ahmed said Muslim legislators sought an allocation of Rs. 7,500 crore for minority welfare. “We hope that the CM will respond to the demand positively and make substantial allocations," he added.

A section of the minority community has raised concerns about being sidelined in pre-budget discussions. While the Chief Minister had invited OBC and Dalit organisations for consultations, Muslim NGOs and community leaders were not included. This exclusion led to speculation that Muslim legislators might have blocked community leaders from engaging in discussions with the government. Addressing these concerns, Ahmed stated that the matter has been noted, and a separate meeting with minority community leaders would be scheduled soon under the Chief Minister's leadership.