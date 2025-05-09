K'taka Cabinet Defers Decision On Caste Census Yet Again

Bengaluru: The Karnataka Cabinet which met here on Friday failed to take any call on the socio-economic survey popularly known as caste survey report almost a month after it was tabled before it.

"Since the cabinet thought that further discussions were required on the findings of the caste census, today's cabinet could not take any decision on accepting the report. Maybe in the next meeting, we will take a call," Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister HK Patil told reporters after the meeting.

In the last meeting, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had directed all his cabinet ministers to submit their opinions about the caste census report in writing. Of the 33 ministers, so far only 11 have reportedly submitted their opinions.

In the meeting on the day, all ministers were given the constituency and district wise population details of all castes and they were told to come out with their opinions. The move was prompted after several ministers especially those from Lingayat and Vokkaliga communities raised doubts about the findings of the report claiming the numbers of their respective communities were undercounted.

It is being said that the Government is mulling making public the findings of the reports and calling for objections from the public. Later, the report will be placed in both the houses of the state legislature for debate during the upcoming monsoon session. "It is only after that the government may make a decision," a senior MLA said.

Some sources claimed that the Government was trying to buy time by deferring the decision on the caste census given the deep divisions from within the Congress. "Since the Union Government has already announced caste census along with the general census, the Siddaramaiah Government is trying to buy time till that time by deferring a decision on its own caste census," a source said.

The caste census was carried out in 2015 during Siddaramaiah's first tenure as CM by the Karnataka Permanent Backward Classes Commission and the findings were submitted to the Government just before the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Last month the report was placed before the cabinet for consideration.