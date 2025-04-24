KSRTC Bus Conductor Arrested For Harassing Woman In Mangaluru

Mangaluru: A conductor of a KSRTC bus was arrested for allegedly sexually harassing a young woman in Mangaluru on Thursday. Also, Mangaluru KSRTC Division Controller has suspended the accused conductor with immediate effect.
Police have filed a suo motu case against the conducted and also launched an investigation into the matter. Further probe is underway, police said.
Officials of Mangaluru's Konaje station took action after a video went viral on social media on Wednesday, showing the conductor committing the act. The incident took place in a bus operating on Mudipu route in Ullal.
The accused has been identified as Pradeep Kashappa Naike, police said.
The conductor was caught standing near a young woman, who had dozed off, and sexually harassed her. A fellow passengers had videotaped the act and uploaded it on social media, sparking widespread outrage.
Taking cognizance of the viral video, Mangaluru KSRTC Division Controller Rajesh Shetty ordered suspension of the conductor.
After this, Mangaluru City Police Commissioner Anupam Agarwal said, "A suo moto case has been registered at Konaje police station regarding a video on social media of a bus conductor inappropriately touching a young woman. An FIR has been registered accordingly. The accused, Pradeep Kashappa Naiker, was arrested on Thursday and further investigation is underway."