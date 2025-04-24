ETV Bharat / state

KSRTC Bus Conductor Arrested For Harassing Woman In Mangaluru

Mangaluru: A conductor of a KSRTC bus was arrested for allegedly sexually harassing a young woman in Mangaluru on Thursday. Also, Mangaluru KSRTC Division Controller has suspended the accused conductor with immediate effect.

Police have filed a suo motu case against the conducted and also launched an investigation into the matter. Further probe is underway, police said.

Officials of Mangaluru's Konaje station took action after a video went viral on social media on Wednesday, showing the conductor committing the act. The incident took place in a bus operating on Mudipu route in Ullal.

The accused has been identified as Pradeep Kashappa Naike, police said.