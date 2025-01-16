ETV Bharat / state

Rahul Has Lost His Mental Balance As.....: Krishan Pal Gurjar Slams Cong MP's BJP-RSS Remark

Krishan Pal Gurjar has accused Congress of insulting BR Ambedkar and the Constitution. He claimed BJP will have a smooth sailing in Delhi Assembly elections.

Krishan Pal Gurjar (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Jan 16, 2025, 7:54 PM IST

Kota: Union Minister of State for Cooperation, Krishan Pal Gurjar, on Thursday slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his statement that the party is fighting against BJP-RSS as well as Indian state. Gurjar said Gandhi has lost his mental balance because voters gave a blow to the grand old party.

Addressing a programme organised by the BJP in Srinathpuram under the 'Samvidhaan Gaurav Abhiyan' in Kota, Gurjar said, "People of India have given a blow to the Congress party due to which Rahul Gandhi's mental balance has been lost so it is not appropriate to say anything about him."

While addressing at the party's new headquarters at Kotla Road in New Delhi on Wednesday, Gandhi had said Congress is not only fighting against the BJP and RSS, which have captured all institutions of the country, but also the Indian state itself.

Taking a dig at Congress, he said leaders of the grand old party talk about the Constitution with copies in their hands but in actuality they are the ones who insult the Constitution the most. "Congress has always worked at crushing the principles of BR Ambedkar and toppled elected governments 88 times," he alleged.

"Congress has insulted BR Ambedkar the most. These are the people who made Dr Ambedkar lose the elections, removed him from the post of minister. When he died, even a place was not given to build his memorial in Delhi," Gurjar said.

MLA Sandeep Sharma, former MLA Chandrakanta Meghwal, BJP legal cell state convenor Saurabh Saraswat, district president Rakesh Jain and leader Premchand Gochar were present at this programme.

Speaking on the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections, Gurjar claimed that likewise Haryana and Maharashtra, lotus will bloom in the national capital as well.

"BJP will form the government with majority in Delhi because people are fed up with Arvind Kejriwal and his politics of lies and deceit. Kejriwal always accuses Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Delhi LG of not allowing him to work. Voters of Delhi have understood that there is a BJP government at the Centre for the next five years so they will not give Kejriwal any chance to level such allegations," he added.

