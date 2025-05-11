Kozhikode Tragedy: Car-Van Crash Claims Four Lives, Several Injured

Kozhikode: Four people were killed and several others injured in a head-on collision between a car and a Karnataka-registered traveller van near the Moorad Bridge on the Vadakara National Highway, Kozhikode. The deceased, all travelling in the car, were identified as Roja, Jayavalli and Shigin Lal, residents of Punnol in Mahe and Renji, a native of Azhiyur. The driver and three women died on the spot due to the severe impact.

The car, which was headed towards Kannur and registered in Vadakara, was heavily damaged in the crash. Rescue personnel had to cut open the mangled vehicle to retrieve the victims. Two other passengers in the car, Sathyan from Kandy and Chandri from Azhiyur, sustained injuries. Sathyan, who was critically hurt, was shifted to Kozhikode Medical College. Chandri is undergoing treatment at Vadakara Cooperative Hospital and is reported to be in stable condition.

The Karnataka-registered traveller van was carrying 11 passengers from Karnataka. Fortunately, no one sustained serious injuries, but Lokesh, Raghavendra, Ranjan, Arun Kumar, Prasanna, Shankara Gowda, Balijappa, and Prasanna Kumar, who suffered minor injuries, were treated at Vadakara Asha Hospital, while Yogesh and Darshan received care at Vadakara Cooperative Hospital.

