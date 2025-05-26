Kozhikode Native Abdul Rahim, In Saudi Jail For Last 19 Years, to Be Released in Dec, 2026

Kozhikode: Abdul Rahim, a native of Kozhikode, who has spent 19 years in a prison in Saudi Arabia over the death of a differently-abled child, will be released in December, 2026.

The Riyadh Criminal Court has ruled that Rahim must complete a 20-year sentence under the kingdom’s Public Rights Law. Rahim, arrested in 2006, had initially been sentenced to death. However, the capital punishment was overturned nine months ago after the victim’s family accepted a compensation of 1.5 crore Saudi riyals (approx Rs 34 crore) and formally granted clemency to Rahim under Saudi Arabia's private law provisions.

The delay in Rahim’s release was due to unresolved proceedings under public law. The case, involved complex legal interpretations and 13 court sittings in the last nine months alone. The final verdict was delivered during a court session attended virtually by Rahim, his legal counsel, representatives from the Indian Embassy and Siddique Tuvvur, a representative for Rahim’s family. The court concluded that no further penalty would be imposed beyond the term already being served, effectively setting Rahim's release for the end of 2026.

Rahim, who had travelled to Saudi Arabia on a driver’s visa, was working as a caregiver for 10-year-old Anas Al-Fayez, who was paralyzed and dependent on a specialized feeding device. On December 24, 2006, while transporting the child, Rahim’s hand allegedly dislodged the feeding tube, leading to complications that caused the child's death. He was arrested and later sentenced to death for murder.

Repeated efforts by Indian officials and community leaders to negotiate clemency were unsuccessful for over a decade, with the victim’s family refusing pardon. It was only last year that they agreed to accept the blood money, opening the door for legal re-evaluation. The development is being seen as a major relief for the family and legal aid groups supporting Rahim.

His mother expressed hope of reuniting with her son, saying, “I just want to see him before I die.” The Legal Aid Committee called the ruling “comforting,” but noted that formal procedures remain. The verdict must be authenticated by the Saudi Supreme Court, a process expected to take about a month.