Four Patients Die During Emergency Evacuation After Smoke Incident At Kozhikode Medical College, Probe Ordered

Kozhikode: A fire-related incident at Kozhikode Medical College's casualty block on Friday night led to the deaths of four critically ill patients, including one woman. According to police, thick smoke spread from the UPS room around 8 pm following an explosion-like sound, causing panic. The patients were immediately evacuated. "Firefighters from multiple units brought the situation under control," police said.
Dr Sajith Kumar, the Principal of the Medical College, said that the four patients who died were already in critical condition, and their deaths were not due to smoke inhalation. He said, "Two of the patients were newly admitted to the hospital on Friday afternoon, one with advanced cancer and another with liver cirrhosis, while the other two were also in serious condition."
Police said, "There are allegations that the smoke disrupted the functioning of ventilators and forced emergency transfers, possibly contributing to the deaths. The victims have been identified as Gopalan (65), a resident of West Hill, Surendran (59) from Vadakara, Gangadharan (70) from Mappayur, and Nazira (44) from Wayanad. Nazira's family said she had consumed poison and was on life support when the incident happened.
Congress MLA T Siddique criticised the hospital authorities for issuing statements without a proper investigation into the incident. He claimed that the patients died from suffocation caused by the smoke.
MP M K Raghavan also expressed concern, saying hospital officials failed to give clear information about the cause of the smoke. District Collector Snehil Kumar Singh confirmed that over 200 patients were safely evacuated, and 30 were shifted to private hospitals.
Health Minister Veena George ordered the Director of Medical Education to conduct a detailed inquiry into the incident.