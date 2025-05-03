ETV Bharat / state

Four Patients Die During Emergency Evacuation After Smoke Incident At Kozhikode Medical College, Probe Ordered

Kozhikode: A fire-related incident at Kozhikode Medical College's casualty block on Friday night led to the deaths of four critically ill patients, including one woman. According to police, thick smoke spread from the UPS room around 8 pm following an explosion-like sound, causing panic. The patients were immediately evacuated. "Firefighters from multiple units brought the situation under control," police said.

Dr Sajith Kumar, the Principal of the Medical College, said that the four patients who died were already in critical condition, and their deaths were not due to smoke inhalation. He said, "Two of the patients were newly admitted to the hospital on Friday afternoon, one with advanced cancer and another with liver cirrhosis, while the other two were also in serious condition."

Police said, "There are allegations that the smoke disrupted the functioning of ventilators and forced emergency transfers, possibly contributing to the deaths. The victims have been identified as Gopalan (65), a resident of West Hill, Surendran (59) from Vadakara, Gangadharan (70) from Mappayur, and Nazira (44) from Wayanad. Nazira's family said she had consumed poison and was on life support when the incident happened.