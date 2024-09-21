Adulteration In Prasad Is A Sin: Kovind Amid Tirupati Laddu Row

Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh): In the wake of the Tirupati laddu row, former president Ramnath Kovind on Saturday said that adulteration in prasad, which is a symbol of faith, is a sin as per the Hindu scriptures.

Addressing the two-day national seminar organised at the Ayurveda Department of IMS, BHU today, Kovind said the allegations levelled against Tirupati laddu prasadam are serious and worrying.

"Prasad is a symbol of faith. Adulteration in prasad is an impure thing. Our Hindu scriptures call it a sin. The Tirupati incident has raised doubts on the faith that Hindus have on prasad. The matter needs to be considered seriously," he said.

He said that the issue may not be restricted to a particular temple because such things do not originate in one place alone but it is a vicious circle. This can happen in other temples and religious sites as well, he added.

Referring to his Varanasi visit, Kovind said that when he received Baba Vishwanath prasad, he instantly recalled the Tirupati laddu row.

"When I came here, I did not get the chance to visit Baba Vishwanath temple for which, I apologised by holding my ears. I will definitely have darshan when I come here next time. My colleagues who had gone to the temple gave me prasad at night. The Tirupati prasadam allegations came to my mind immediately. I am not alone in this because others also feel the same way," he said.

Kovind said allegations like the one levelled against Tirupati laddus leave people wondering about the quality of prasad in other temples. "I won't go into the political angle. But the matter itself is extremely worrying and serious," he said.

A two-day seminar titled 'Indian Cow Organic Agriculture and Panchgavy Chikitsa' is being organised by the Ayurveda Department of IMS, BHU. Discussions will be held on the nutrients that are found in cow milk and the way these can be used for various medicinal purposes.

