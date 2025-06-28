ETV Bharat / state

Kottayam Becomes First District In Country To Eradicate Extreme Poverty: Ministers Announce Milestone

Kottayam: Kottayam has become the first district to eradicate extreme poverty. At a function held in Kottayam on Saturday, Minister MB Rajesh officially declared it as the first district without extreme poverty. Presiding over the function, Minister VN Vasavan said that, based on both state and national assessments, Kottayam has achieved this distinction.

Only when those living in extreme poverty are freed from it can they be said to have gained true freedom. Minister Vasavan congratulated the public representatives and officials who worked hard to make the goal of Kottayam free of extreme poverty a reality on behalf of the state government.

The minister said that the first result of the local self-government department and all other departments moving forward as a team is that, when examined on a state and national basis, Kottayam has become the first district without extreme poverty.

Minister MB Rajesh said that Kottayam district is leading the way in achieving the state government's goal of making Kerala a state without extreme poverty. The first decision taken when this government came to power in 2021 was to make the state free from extreme poverty by November 1, 2025.

For this, activities were carried out in coordination with all departments. In a survey conducted using Kudumbashree, 64,006 families were found to be living in extreme poverty. What were their problems? A micro plan was prepared for each family, and worked on. Kottayam was ahead in all these matters. In all, 93 per cent of the families identified in the survey were freed from extreme poverty.

The minister said that people in other states are amazed by the progress Kerala has made in eradicating extreme poverty—an achievement previously seen only in China. The goal is being realised by providing homes to the homeless through the LIFE project, offering land to the landless under the Manasodithiri Mandi project, and securing land with the cooperation of private individuals. This success, the minister noted, was made possible by the government taking the right decisions at the right time. He added that when Kerala writes a new chapter in history on November 1, Kottayam will be the district that wrote its introduction.

Minister MB Rajesh released a commemorative book explaining the achievements of the district in eradicating extreme poverty and presented it to Minister VN Vasavan. District Collector John V Samuel presented the report. Government Chief Whip Dr N Jayaraj, MLAs Advocate Sebastian Kulathungal, CK Asha, District Panchayat President Hemalatha Prem Sagar and others spoke.

In October 2021, under the leadership of the then District Panchayat President Nirmala Jimmy, District Collector Dr PK Jayashree and Project Director of Poverty Alleviation Section PS Shino, the work to achieve the goal of extreme poverty eradication in the district was initiated by the Local Self-Government Department with the participation of various government departments.