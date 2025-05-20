Kota University Scraps MoUs with 2 Universities In Turkey; Academics Skip Trip

Kota: Given the Indian public sentiment against Turkey and Azerbaijan over these country's bonhomie with Pakistan, Kota University has cancelled all its MoUs with two universities in Turkey. The Indian academics will also not participate in the conference to be held in Turkey between May 22 and 26.

Kota University registrar Bhavana Sharma said that after trade and tourism with Turkey and Azerbaijan, academics are also boycotting research trips. Anukriti Sharma, director of International Affairs and Associate Professor of Commerce and Management Department of Kota University, said she withdrew from the international conference in Turkey. MoUs were cancelled with two major academic institutions in Turkey.

These include the Mevlana Exchange Programme Protocol signed in January 2021 with Sinop University and the cooperation agreement signed in May 2024 with Afyon Kocatepe University. In a letter received from the president of the Association of Indian Universities on May 15, the issue of anti-India activities by many countries including Turkey was raised, after which this step has been taken.