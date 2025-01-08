Kota Sees Another Suicide, JEE Aspirant From Haryana Ends Life Days Before The Exam

Kota: A 19-year-old student preparing for the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) has reportedly died by suicide in Rajiv Gandhi Nagar area of Kota, known as the coaching hub of Rajasthan.

As per reports, the deceased student was a resident of Nava Mahendragarh in Haryana, and had been staying in a hostel in Kota since 2023 to attend coaching classes for JEE preparations. Tuesday night, upon receiving information about the death of the student under mysterious circumstances, Jawahar Nagar police reached the spot, sealed the room, and began an investigation.

The body was shifted to the mortuary at MBS Hospital. However, police said that post-mortem will be conducted only after his family members arrive. The forensic teams have inspected the scene, but the reason behind his death is yet to be ascertained.

"The room has been sealed, it will be opened only after his family members arrive. We will examine if the student has left any note. He had enrolled in a coaching centre in Kota in 2023," said Buddharam Chaudhary, Police Station Officer, Jawahar Nagar.

The student was reportedly preparing for JEE Mains, scheduled to begin on January 24, 2025.

Recently, the Kota district administration had claimed that student suicide cases in Kota have dropped by almost 50 per cent in 2024 as compared to the previous year. "In comparison to 2023, the suicide rate among coaching students has decreased by 50 per cent in 2024. This shows that efforts are yielding positive results," Kota Collector Ravindra Goswami told PTI last month.

The official said that the decline in suicide cases can be attributed to strict compliance with guidelines for coaching institutes and hostels under active vigilance of the district administration.

Suicide is not the solution: If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 9152987821, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.

