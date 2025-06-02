ETV Bharat / state

Kota: Rajit Gupta Secures AIR 1 In JEE Advanced 2025

Kota: Rajit Gupta, a resident of Kota, has secured All India Rank 1 in the JEE Advanced 2025. Gupta, a student of Allen Career Institute, is a resident of Mahavir Nagar.

Earlier, Rajit had achieved 100 percentile in JEE Main 2025 and secured All India Rank 16 in that exam. Rajit attributed his achievement to the guidance of his teachers and the study environment provided by Allen Career Institute.

"Kota’s coaching system is perfect for JEE preparation. The study material and the support of faculty here are enough; you don’t need to get distracted elsewhere,” said Rajit. Rajit’s father, Deepak Gupta, is an engineer at Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), and his mother, Dr. Shruti Agarwal, is a professor at JDB College.

He had secured 96.8% marks in Class 10. "During studies, the main focus was not to repeat the mistakes, because only when the mistakes are rectified, the foundation of your subject becomes strong," Ranjit said.