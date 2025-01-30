ETV Bharat / state

Kota Police Solve 57-Year-Old Murder Case, Accused Living Under Fake Identity Arrested In Delhi

Suket Police arrested a 77-year-old man for a 1968 murder. He escaped, assumed a new identity, and lived undetected in Delhi for decades.

Kota police with 77-year-old accused arrested after nearly six decades (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Jan 30, 2025, 7:06 AM IST

Kota: In a major breakthrough, the Suket police have solved a 57-year-old murder case, arresting the accused from Deli. The accused, now 77 years old, had been living under a false identity since 1968 after the crime in Kumbhkot village in Kota district.

Kota Rural Superintendent of Police (SP) Sujit Shankar said that in 1968, Prabhulal had attacked a man named Bhavana in Kumbhkot village. Bhavana succumbed to his injuries during treatment, following which a murder case was registered against Prabhulal at Ramganj Mandi police station on May 11, 1968, by the victim's maternal uncle, Ram Pratap Darji.

SP Shankar said, "Despite extensive searches, the accused remained untraceable. He had fled along with his family and in 1971, he was officially declared absconding. Over time, a reward of Rs 25,000 was announced for his capture."

"After escaping, Prabhulal moved to Delhi, where he changed his name to Prem Sagar and altered all personal details, including his caste. He completely severed ties with his relatives in Kota. In Delhi, he started working as a contractor, built a house, and settled with his family. His children got married and he eventually became a grandfather. For decades, he managed to avoid detection, living an entirely new life," he added.

Suket police station officer Chhotu Lal revealed that when the Sulet police station was established, the case file was transferred from Ramganj Mandi. Recently, as part of an initiative to resolve old pending cases, the police intensified their efforts. Through informers and intelligence gathering, they received a tip-off that the absconding accused was residing in Delhi's Mangolpuri. After a detailed investigation, a police team tracked and arrested him.

Over the year, Prabhulal had withdrawn from active work due to ageing and spent most of his time at home. Officials said that despite changing his identity and living in secrecy for nearly six decades, Prabhulal was finally caught.



