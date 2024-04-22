Kota Man Kills Father, Sits Beside Body for Hours

By PTI

Published : 10 hours ago

A man killed his father and sat next to the body for hours until his mother came home.

Kota(Rajasthan): A 30-year-old man allegedly killed his bed-ridden father after an argument here and sat next to the body for hours until his mother came home, police said on Monday. The deceased's son Mahaveer Meghwal, who is allegedly a drug addict and mentally unstable, has been arrested, they said.

The incident took place under the Railway Colony police station limits on Sunday morning. However, the matter came to light only in the evening when the deceased's wife returned home and found her son sitting beside the body of her husband, they said.

On information of the incident, the police recovered the body and handed it over to the man's family members after post mortem on Monday morning, they added. The deceased was identified as Dayaram Meghwal (60), who had been ill and bed-ridden for a long time, according to the police.

The accused allegedly attacked his father with the handle of an axe during an argument in the morning, killing him on the spot. He kept sitting beside the body till his mother, a daily wage labourer, arrived in the evening, said Pankaj Yadav, Circle Officer, Railway Colony.

The accused, allegedly a drug addict and mentally unstable, kept changing his statements during interrogation, Yadav said. The police have arrested Mahaveer under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code and further probe is on, he added.

