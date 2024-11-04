ETV Bharat / state

18-year-old JEE Aspirant From Bihar Dies Suddenly After Lunch; Probe On

Harsh Ranjan, an engineering aspirant Harsh Ranjan, died suddenly after eating. His mother noticed deteriorating health and foam from the mouth, prompting immediate hospitalisation.

Harsh Ranjan, an engineering aspirant Harsh Ranjan, died suddenly after eating. His mother reported deteriorating health and foam from his mouth, prompting immediate hospitalisation.
Representational Image (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 2 hours ago

Kota: An 18-year-old student, preparing for JEE, was found dead in suspicious circumstances in Kota's Talwandi on Sunday. Harsh Ranjan, originally from Patna, lived with his mother in a paying guest accommodation in the Tawandi area while preparing for his exams at a private coaching institute, police said on Monday.

Police said that Harsh fell ill shortly after lunch on Sunday. Despite being rushed to a local hospital, he died during treatment. The body has been sent for post-mortem examination to determine the cause of the death, police said.

According to Deputy Superintendent of Police Yogesh Sharma, Harsh's mother said he ate lunch on Sunday afternoon and subsequently took a nap. Later in the evening, his health suddenly deteriorated, accompanied by foam coming from his mouth. She rushed him to a nearby private hospital, but he was pronounced dead shortly after arrival, Sharma added.

He further said, "Jawahar Nagar police was alerted and the body has been moved to the hospital mortuary for further examination. A postmortem will be conducted to ascertain the exact cause of death, which remains unclear pending family arrival."

DSP Sharma indicated that further details will emerge from the postmortem report and discussion with family members. "The police are currently conducting an investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death," he added.

Read More

Teacher Beats Up Class 5 Student With Stick In Kota, Fractures Arm; Education Minister Orders Probe

NEET Aspirant From Uttar Pradesh Allegedly Dies By Suicide In Rajasthan's Kota

Kota: An 18-year-old student, preparing for JEE, was found dead in suspicious circumstances in Kota's Talwandi on Sunday. Harsh Ranjan, originally from Patna, lived with his mother in a paying guest accommodation in the Tawandi area while preparing for his exams at a private coaching institute, police said on Monday.

Police said that Harsh fell ill shortly after lunch on Sunday. Despite being rushed to a local hospital, he died during treatment. The body has been sent for post-mortem examination to determine the cause of the death, police said.

According to Deputy Superintendent of Police Yogesh Sharma, Harsh's mother said he ate lunch on Sunday afternoon and subsequently took a nap. Later in the evening, his health suddenly deteriorated, accompanied by foam coming from his mouth. She rushed him to a nearby private hospital, but he was pronounced dead shortly after arrival, Sharma added.

He further said, "Jawahar Nagar police was alerted and the body has been moved to the hospital mortuary for further examination. A postmortem will be conducted to ascertain the exact cause of death, which remains unclear pending family arrival."

DSP Sharma indicated that further details will emerge from the postmortem report and discussion with family members. "The police are currently conducting an investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death," he added.

Read More

Teacher Beats Up Class 5 Student With Stick In Kota, Fractures Arm; Education Minister Orders Probe

NEET Aspirant From Uttar Pradesh Allegedly Dies By Suicide In Rajasthan's Kota

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

DEATH OF COACHING STUDENT IN KOTAKOTA STUDENT FROM BIHAR DEADKOTA COACHING STUDENT DEATH

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Trump Vs Harris: As America Votes, Here Is What To Expect In World's Most-Watched Election

Fading Literature: Delhi's Famed Urdu Bazaar On Last Legs

Explained: How Navy's 4th Nuclear-Powered Submarine Launch Enhances India's Strategic Sea Power

The Yamuna In Delhi – The Urgent Need To Restore A Dying River

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.