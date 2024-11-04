ETV Bharat / state

18-year-old JEE Aspirant From Bihar Dies Suddenly After Lunch; Probe On

Kota: An 18-year-old student, preparing for JEE, was found dead in suspicious circumstances in Kota's Talwandi on Sunday. Harsh Ranjan, originally from Patna, lived with his mother in a paying guest accommodation in the Tawandi area while preparing for his exams at a private coaching institute, police said on Monday.

Police said that Harsh fell ill shortly after lunch on Sunday. Despite being rushed to a local hospital, he died during treatment. The body has been sent for post-mortem examination to determine the cause of the death, police said.

According to Deputy Superintendent of Police Yogesh Sharma, Harsh's mother said he ate lunch on Sunday afternoon and subsequently took a nap. Later in the evening, his health suddenly deteriorated, accompanied by foam coming from his mouth. She rushed him to a nearby private hospital, but he was pronounced dead shortly after arrival, Sharma added.