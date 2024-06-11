Kota Boy Who Announced Desire To Die By Suicide on Instagram Reel Prevented by Cops After Meta Alert

Kota: Rajasthan Police on Monday prevented a suicide attempt of a boy with alacrity and quick mobilisation of cops after Facebook parent Meta alerted cops about an Instagram reel through which the boy expressed his desire to die by suicide.

In the reel, he had written about giving up his life. In this regard, Meta sent an alert to Kota Police. Police became active and traced the child, counselled him, and handed over the child to the family. The family has also been instructed to keep an eye on the child.

Kota Rural SP Karan Sharma said the disturbing message by the child, who talked about giving up his life, was noticed by Facebook. The boy belonged to a village under Sangod police station area limits. "We became alert and activated our unit and the boy was tracked and counselling was done. Our team also asked him not to make and upload reels like this," Sharma said.

Sharma further said that the boy did not expect that after uploading his reel, a police team would visit his house searching for him. Earlier, the Kota City Police had prevented the suicide of a student in Jhunjhunu. He had also written about his desire to die by suicide on social media. Following an alert from Meta, Kota Police passed the information of the boy, who was in depression, to Jhunjhunu Police. Resultantly, cops swung into action and saved the boy. A counselling sesion was organised for the boy by the police.

Suicide is not a solution: If you are having suicidal thoughts or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences helpline - 9152987821 (available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm).