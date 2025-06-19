Kota Boy Cracks NEET: Distressed Over Mother's Cancer Treatment, Aims To Become Surgeon

Kota: Ankit Meena from Balupa village in Khatauli of Rajasthan's Kota district overcame acute financial distress to clear the NEET-UG, results of which were declared on Saturday, and now aims to study MBBS at a government medical college. Having experience the financial constraints his family faced to meet the medical expenses for his mother's cancer treatment, Ankit wants to become a cancer surgeon and help families like his.

Ankit hails from a financially weak family. His mother Mausami Meena was detected cancer and to meet her treatment expenses, his father, Lakhanlal Meena, had to take a loan. This deteriorated the family's economic condition. His elder brother Deepak could not study much and his elder sister Kavita is presently doing graduation through correspondence.

Ankit secured an All India Rank of 1,19,386 in NEET-UG with a score of 452. His ST category rank is 1112 and so he will easily get a government seat in MBBS course. This is his first attempt at NEET. He has secured 88.2 percent in class 12 boards.

"My father had to take loan after my mother was detected with cancer. We do not have enough agricultural land to cover the expenses. My brother is married and all together we are six members. It is extremely difficult to meet our daily expenses. Despite this, my family has always encouraged and helped me to study," Ankit said.

With the help of advocate Himmat Singh Balupa, a social worker, Ankit was enrolled at a coaching centre in Sikar, where he was able to study at concessional rates due to his class 10 board marks. He had secured 93 percent in class 10.

"Himmat Balupa used to guide me over the phone, provided me with notes and made me talk to experts. It is with everyone's guidance that I have cleared this exam. Now my goal is to become a cancer surgeon so that I can help people who suffer like my mother and their families," he said.

Advocate Balupa said Ankit was struggling with his poor financial condition. "He knew about preparing for medical entrance exam but he did not know what should be done to crack it. When Ankit was studying in class 10, he talked to me and I guided him accordingly," Balupa said.