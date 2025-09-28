Korba Shooting Incident Mastermind Arrested In Raipur Is A BJP Office-Bearer
The arrest of the Korba shooting incident mastermind, an office bearer of BJP's Kosabadi unit, has triggered a political controversy in Chhattisgarh.
Korba: The police have arrested the mastermind behind the recent shooting incident related to an alleged love jihad case, in Chhattisgarh's Raipur district, officials said on Sunday.
The accused, Shakti Singh alias Shakti Das, who had been absconding since the incident took place in Korba on Wednesday night, has turned out to be an office bearer of BJP's Kosabadi unit in the district.
Sharing Shakti's photograph with state cabinet minister Lakhan Lal Dewangan on his X handle, Congress state president Deepak Baij has slammed the BJP for allegedly shielding criminals.
मुख्यमंत्री विष्णुदेव साय जी के शासन में अपराधियों को इतनी खुली छूट मिल चुकी है कि अब सुपारी किलिंग जैसी वारदातें आम हो गई हैं।— Deepak Baij (@DeepakBaijINC) September 27, 2025
छत्तीसगढ़ में बढ़ता गन कल्चर दरअसल भाजपा की ही देन है।
कोरबा के कटघोरा ब्लॉक में हुए गोलीकांड का मास्टरमाइंड शक्ति सिंह उर्फ शक्ति दास, भाजपा का सदस्य… pic.twitter.com/zrP8cpS3cy
"In the regime of Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai Ji, criminals have been given such open leeway that incidents like contract killings have now become commonplace.
The rising gun culture in Chhattisgarh is actually a gift of the BJP itself," he posted on X.
"The mastermind of the shooting incident in Korba's Katghora block, Shakti Singh alias Shakti Das, has turned out to be a member of the BJP. Now it is clear that the BJP is a party that provides protection, nourishment, and promotion to criminals," the post further read.
Shakti and his associate, Bablu, were arrested from Raipur on Saturday and are among the five persons who have been held in connection with the case till now, police said. The accused are currently being interrogated and it is expected to yield further revelations, they added. Police also said that Shakti's social media handle has a video of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi.
Investigations revealed that Shakti had fled to Mumbai after the shootout and had just returned to Raipur when police arrested him and Bablu.
Earlier, police arrested three acuused, Durgesh Pandey, who was hired by Uttar Pradesh Police to fire the shots, Harsh and Ashish Jangde, residents of the Manikpur police station area of Korba.
The shooting incident took place in Kasaniya Mod in Katghora on Saturday. In April, the couple, who were classmates in college, eloped and got married in a mosque in Kolkata. They returned two days later. Since both were adults, police asked for the girl's consent and she expressed her desire to live with the boy. The case subsequently reached the high court, which declared the marriage in Kolkata illegal and ordered it to be registered.
Since then, the girl has been living at the Sakhi Centre on court order and is presently four-month pregnant.
Meanwhile, the Additional Collector's Court at the Korba Collectorate rejected the marriage application while Hindu organisations opposed the marriage, alleging of love jihad. The couple was preparing to appeal against the rejected application in court. Following this, shots were fired outside Sikandar Memon's residence Wednesday night.
Police said Shakti has taken responsibility for the entire incident and admitted that he hired a youth from Uttar Pradesh to carry out the shooting.
Superintendent of Police Siddharth Tiwari told ETV Bharat, "A total of five accused have been arrested so far in the case. Shakti was arrested from Raipur on Saturday. His associate, Bablu, has also been arrested. All are being questioned, which could lead to further revelations."
