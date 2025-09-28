ETV Bharat / state

Korba Shooting Incident Mastermind Arrested In Raipur Is A BJP Office-Bearer

Police have arrested five persons in connection with the shooting incident ( ETV Bharat )

Korba: The police have arrested the mastermind behind the recent shooting incident related to an alleged love jihad case, in Chhattisgarh's Raipur district, officials said on Sunday.

The accused, Shakti Singh alias Shakti Das, who had been absconding since the incident took place in Korba on Wednesday night, has turned out to be an office bearer of BJP's Kosabadi unit in the district.

Sharing Shakti's photograph with state cabinet minister Lakhan Lal Dewangan on his X handle, Congress state president Deepak Baij has slammed the BJP for allegedly shielding criminals.

"In the regime of Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai Ji, criminals have been given such open leeway that incidents like contract killings have now become commonplace.

The rising gun culture in Chhattisgarh is actually a gift of the BJP itself," he posted on X.

"The mastermind of the shooting incident in Korba's Katghora block, Shakti Singh alias Shakti Das, has turned out to be a member of the BJP. Now it is clear that the BJP is a party that provides protection, nourishment, and promotion to criminals," the post further read.