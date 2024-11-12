High Nutrient Content Puts Koraput Chandragiri, Kaveri Coffees On Global Map

Koraput: Coffee is no longer just a morning pick-me-up, rather it is carving out a space in healthy diets worldwide. With its antioxidants, vitamins, and fibers, coffee is gaining recognition as a nutritional powerhouse. Now, two unique varieties from Odisha’s Koraput district — Chandragiri and Kaveri — are making a mark with exceptional quality and health benefits. These nutrient-rich coffees, cultivated by local tribal communities, have caught the attention of experts and coffee connoisseurs alike, setting Koraput on the path to becoming a name in the world of premium, healthy coffee.

New research has now confirmed what locals have known for generations: Chandragiri and Kaveri coffees are not only flavorful but also packed with healthful nutrients. In a study led by Dr. Debabrata Panda at Odisha Central University, these varieties were found to contain higher levels of protein, fiber, antioxidants, and essential minerals than standard coffee types like Arabica, Liberica, and Robusta.

Dr. Panda alongside colleagues and students Rajin Rani Singh and Monali Nanda, conducted the research focusing on analyzing the nutritional content of various coffee varieties cultivated in Koraput’s East Coast Plateau. A total of 13 distinct coffee types were taken for the research . “Among the coffee types cultivated here, Chandragiri and Kaveri stood out for their superior nutritional profile,” Dr. Panda explained. “These varieties contain the highest fiber content, along with essential nutrients that make them not only flavorful but also beneficial for health.”

Koraput Chandragiri, Kaveri Coffees (ETV Bharat)

Published Findings in Vegetos Journal

The findings were recently published in the international journal Vegetos, earning accolades from prominent figures in academia. Professor Chakradhar Tripathi, Vice Chancellor of Odisha Central University, and Professor Sharat Kumar Palita, Head of the Department of Biodiversity and Natural Resources, praised the research as a significant contribution to both science and regional development. They believe the insights gained from this study will enhance Koraput’s standing in the coffee industry and foster new opportunities for the district’s tribal growers.

Economic Promise for Tribal Communities

The potential of Chandragiri and Kaveri coffee extends beyond quality and taste. These varieties have the potential to economically uplift Koraput’s tribal communities. Promoting these nutrient-dense coffee varieties in both national and international markets could usher in economic prosperity for the local farmers. Leading coffee entrepreneur Sujay Pradhan expressed optimism about this development, stating that the commercialization of these unique coffees will help establish Koraput as a leading coffee region globally.

Koraput Chandragiri, Kaveri Coffees (ETV Bharat)

A Unique Identity for Koraput Coffee

For decades, Koraput coffee has been celebrated for its distinct aroma and quality. Now, with this new research, it is all set to secure a unique identity on the world stage, known not only for its flavor but also for its health benefits. Dr. Panda said, “We have tested 13 types of coffee in the laboratory and found Chandragiri and Kaveri to have the highest nutritional value. This discovery not only enhances the appeal of Koraput coffee but also opens new doors for developing high-quality, healthful coffee blends.”

As interest in nutrient-rich foods and beverages continues to grow worldwide, Koraput’s Chandragiri and Kaveri coffee varieties are positioned to meet this demand, offering consumers a high-quality coffee experience while supporting the local tribal communities.