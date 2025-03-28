No More Child Marriages In Koraput's Gulimusha: How A Village Vowed To Protect Its Daughters

Koraput: In many villages of Koraput, adolescence often ended too soon for girls, sometimes for boys as well. While the law sets 18 as the minimum age for marriage, the Uduliya tradition made the girls and boys vulnerable to marriage even when they are minors.

As per Uduliya, the boy and girl choose each other and elope irrespective of the age they are in. Later, parents of both used to call them back and solemnise the marriage. However, Gulimusha village under Dasmantpur block, has decided to end the tradition of child marriage once and for all.

When a minor girl eloped with a young man from the village recently, the community came together to intervene. A village meeting was called, and after discussions, the elders convinced both families to wait until the girl attained the legal age of marriage. “We took this decision collectively,” said village head Makar Pradhani. “This is keeping in mind the education of our girls and a better future," he added.

The girl’s father, Nari Nayak, too agreed. "I accepted the villagers' verdict. I understand now why this is important. We have all agreed to not get our daughters wedded before they are 18,” he said.

As per the District Child Protection Officer (DCPO) Rajshree Das, child marriage is deeply rooted in tribal customs, making enforcement a big challenge. "However, there are initiatives like life skills training and free education which we offer the girl till she reaches the age of 18. It will take time to change mindsets. But the community here has taken ownership of the issue,” she stated.

Secretary of Ekta, Jagannath Mishra, said the role of youth is paramount in this transformation. “Young people opposing child marriage are now ambassadors of change. They are the influencers,” he said.

The girl’s mother, Mina Nayak too agreed on the importance of education. "Many of our girls and boys drop out of school to get married without understanding the ramification. In the past, we thought marrying them off would solve our problem but now we understand what is good for our children," she said.

For the young girl who was almost on the verge of getting married, it was a happy moment. “I am the first girl in my village who got a chance to be saved from child marriage,” she said. The young man who had taken her away also agreed that the decision taken by the village elders was good for them.

As awareness grows, the other villages in the periphery have also started discussing the issue and are likely to follow Gulimusha. Winds of change after all!