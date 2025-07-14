Inhuman Act Again In Odisha's Koraput: Kondh Couple Yoked To A Wooden Plough For Marrying Within Family

Koraput: In a Rayagada incident re-run, a couple from the tribal Kondh community here was subject to humiliation for getting married within the same clan and being related to each other as brother and sister. Twenty-two-year-old Narendra Pidika of Pedaitiki and Asanti Pidika, 21, of Nadimitiki village under Narayanapatana block, from the Kondh community, were yoked to a wooden plough and paraded on the village roads for marrying within the clan, a little more than a week after a similar incident took place in Rayagada district.

According to sources, both Narendra and Asanti are related by blood and happen to be distantly-related as siblings. The two were in love and wanted to get married. Before Rath Yatra, both eloped and returned only two days back to be allegedly atoned for their 'sin' through purification rituals as per tribal customs. Tied to a yoke, the couple, like oxen, was paraded on the streets in full public glare. Later some purifying water was poured on them allowing them to stay in the community as man and wife.

Though such acts are considered violation of human rights, the villagers claim it is their tradition. "We believe it is a sin to get into an incestuous relationship. And if the atonement of sin is not done, neither will there be rain nor will crops ever flourish. Even it would invite the wrath of the deities to an extent that people will suffer from diseases," says a villager.

The decision to 'punish' the couple was taken at a village meeting. The girl's mother had also accepted the decision of the village elders.

Though no police complaint was filed, Narayanapatana police reached Petaitik village and are investigating the incident.

Last week in a similar episode in Rayagada district, a young man and woman were yoked, strapped to their neck and shoulders and forced to plough a field in front of villagers and community elders for marrying within family bloodline. The young man was younger to his wife and she happened to be his father's sister. After the video of the incident went viral and drew the ire of people, a police team led by Rayagada SDPO Gourahari Sahu visited the village and began inquiry. The couple banished from the village earlier was called back to stay in the village after police warning.