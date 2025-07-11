Koppal Youth Mobilise For Constitutional Awareness Through Eddelu Karnataka’s Special Online Campaign

Koppal: In a powerful initiative to create awareness about constitutional values among youth, the civic collective Eddelu Karnataka launched its district-level “Special Online Campaign” on Wednesday. The event, held virtually and streamed live, brought together eminent legal minds, academics, social thinkers, and youth leaders to discuss the relevance of the Indian Constitution in contemporary India.
The campaign aims to foster critical thinking, civic engagement, and constitutional literacy among young citizens, particularly in regions where access to such discourses remains limited.
Justice Nagamohan Das Calls for Constitutional Vigilance
Delivering the keynote address, Justice H.N. Nagamohan Das, retired judge of the Karnataka High Court, emphasised the centrality of constitutional values in safeguarding democracy.
“The Constitution is not just a legal document; it is a moral guide for justice, equality, and dignity,” Justice Das said.
“Our youth must recognise that protecting the Constitution is synonymous with protecting their future.”
Justice Das also raised concerns about the growing challenges to secularism and social justice, urging the young generation to resist communalism and caste-based discrimination.
Empowering Marginalised Voices Through Constitutional Education
Presiding over the event, Pruthvik Patil, a youth leader and educator, stressed that initiatives like this online campaign are necessary in rural and semi-urban districts like Koppal.
“Many youth from marginalised communities are unaware of the rights guaranteed to them,” Patil remarked. “We must take the Constitution out of textbooks and into public life.”
Women and Academics Lead the Discourse
Two prominent scholars—Dr. Kalpana Vilas Hegde and Dr. Ilyas Sultan delivered stirring addresses on gender justice, minority rights, and the importance of secular education.
Dr. Hegde underscored the gendered implications of legal illiteracy: “Women, especially from Backward Class and Dalit communities, are often excluded from public discourse. Constitutional literacy is a weapon of empowerment,” she said.
Online Guests From Across Karnataka Join the Campaign
The event also witnessed participation from online guests and civil society leaders, including S. Venkatesh (Mahatma Gandhi Seva Trust), T.B. Basavaraj, Dr. Syed Naseer (Gulbarga), Jagat Prakash Naiknaware (Gadag), Gurupadappa Kore (Bagalkot), and Shafiulla Soudagar (Raichur).
Dr. Naseer pointed out the urgent need to combat misinformation: “Today, constitutional values are being distorted through half-truths and propaganda. Educating the youth is our best antidote.”
With participation from over a dozen districts and strong intellectual backing, the initiative marks a significant effort in reclaiming the Constitution as a lived document, not merely a symbol.
