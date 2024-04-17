Koppal MP Karadi Sanganna joins Cong, former MLA Murthy joins BJP

Bengaluru (Karnataka): Koppal MP Kardi Sanganna officially joined the Congress party on Wednesday while former Pulikeshinagar MLA Akhand Srinivas Murthy joined the BJP along with his supporters.

In the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) office here, Karadi Sanganna joined the Congress party in the presence of Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar and other senior leaders.

Former Pulikeshinagar MLA Akhand Srinivas Murthy joined the BJP under the leadership of former Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa. Akhand Srinivas Murthy, who left the Congress and joined the BSP, resigned from that party and joined the BJP.

Denied a ticket to contest the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, sitting MP Kardi Sanganna resigned from BJP primary membership on Tuesday. Dasarahalli Krishnamurthy, retired IAS officer A.S. Puttaswamy, journalist Swati Chandrasekhar and others also joined the Congress on Wednesday. Minister Shivraj Thangadagi and former DCM Laxman Savadi were present on this occasion.

Karadi Sanganna, who spoke after joining the party, said Lakshman Savadi was the main reason behind leaving the BJP and joining the Congress.

"I have joined the Congress party because of its philosophy. Congress brought freedom to the country. It is truly a day of celebration," he said.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said there are two factions in the BJP - the BS BS Yediyurappa and BL Santhosh factions.

On the other hand, BS Yediyurappa, who brought Srinivas Murthy to the party at the state BJP office in Malleswar, said Srinivas Murthy coming to the party together with his supporters has given the saffron party great strength.

He asserted that Shobha Karandlaje is sure to win by 2.5 to 3 lakh votes from the Bengaluru North constituency.

"Akhand Srinivas Murthy's house was burnt down during riots. Congress did not support him then. But, we stand firm with him. Murthy joining the party has come as an elephant force, coming at the time of the Lok Sabha election will help Shobha win," added Yediyurappa.