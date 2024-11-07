ETV Bharat / state

Kollam Collectorate Blast: Life Imprisonment For Three Accused

Abbas Ali (31), Shamsoon Karimraja (33), and Dawood Sulaiman (27) are members of the banned terrorist group called Base Movement and residents of Madurai.

Kollam Collectorate Blast: Life Imprisonment For Three Accused
Representational image. (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 50 minutes ago

Kollam: Three accused in the 2016 Kollam Collectorate blast were sentenced to life imprisonment on Thursday. Those convicted are Abbas Ali (31), Shamsoon Karim Raja (33), and Davood Sulaiman(27), all natives of Madurai in Tamil Nadu.

All convicted, Abbas Ali (31), Shamsoon Karimraja (33), and Dawood Sulaiman (27) are members of the banned terrorist group called Base Movement and residents of Madurai. The Kollam Principal Sessions Court delivered the ruling.

A fourth accused, Shamsuddin from Kulkumara Street, was acquitted in the case. The court had previously found the three convicted men guilty of involvement in the explosion but dropped the charge of sedition against them.

The incident occurred on June 15, 2016, at around 10:50 a.m., when an improvised bomb exploded inside an unused jeep belonging to the Labor Department, stationed outside the Munsiff Court within the Kollam Collectorate premises. Sabu, the former vice president of Perayam Panchayat was injured when a bomb planted in a tiffin box exploded.

Kollam: Three accused in the 2016 Kollam Collectorate blast were sentenced to life imprisonment on Thursday. Those convicted are Abbas Ali (31), Shamsoon Karim Raja (33), and Davood Sulaiman(27), all natives of Madurai in Tamil Nadu.

All convicted, Abbas Ali (31), Shamsoon Karimraja (33), and Dawood Sulaiman (27) are members of the banned terrorist group called Base Movement and residents of Madurai. The Kollam Principal Sessions Court delivered the ruling.

A fourth accused, Shamsuddin from Kulkumara Street, was acquitted in the case. The court had previously found the three convicted men guilty of involvement in the explosion but dropped the charge of sedition against them.

The incident occurred on June 15, 2016, at around 10:50 a.m., when an improvised bomb exploded inside an unused jeep belonging to the Labor Department, stationed outside the Munsiff Court within the Kollam Collectorate premises. Sabu, the former vice president of Perayam Panchayat was injured when a bomb planted in a tiffin box exploded.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

KOLLAM COLLECTORATE BLASTKOLLAM BLAST ACCUSED LIFER

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Abandoned by Love, Embraced by Faith: The Lives of Leprosy-Free Women at Tapovan

Fading Literature: Delhi's Famed Urdu Bazaar On Last Legs

Explained: How Navy's 4th Nuclear-Powered Submarine Launch Enhances India's Strategic Sea Power

Explained | How The World Is Increasingly Moving Towards Solar Energy

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.