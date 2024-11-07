Kollam Collectorate Blast: Life Imprisonment For Three Accused

Kollam: Three accused in the 2016 Kollam Collectorate blast were sentenced to life imprisonment on Thursday. Those convicted are Abbas Ali (31), Shamsoon Karim Raja (33), and Davood Sulaiman(27), all natives of Madurai in Tamil Nadu.

All convicted are members of the banned terrorist group called Base Movement. The Kollam Principal Sessions Court delivered the ruling.

A fourth accused, Shamsuddin from Kulkumara Street, was acquitted in the case. The court had previously found the three convicted men guilty of involvement in the explosion but dropped the charge of sedition against them.

The incident occurred on June 15, 2016, at around 10:50 a.m., when an improvised bomb exploded inside an unused jeep belonging to the Labor Department, stationed outside the Munsiff Court within the Kollam Collectorate premises. Sabu, the former vice president of Perayam Panchayat was injured when a bomb planted in a tiffin box exploded.