Agitating Junior Doctors Continue Sit-in, Seek Another Meeting With CM

Kolkata: Junior doctors continued their 'cease work' stir in hospitals and sit-in near Swasthya Bhavan, the state health department headquarters, on Wednesday morning demanding justice for the medic raped and murdered at Kar Medical College and Hospital and removal of the Health Secretary.

The sit-in agitation outside the Swasthya Bhavan entered its ninth day while the 'cease work' stir in hospitals continued for the 40th day on Wednesday.

"The removal of Health Secretary N S Nigam and the elimination of the threat culture in state-run hospitals are crucial for rebuilding the collapsed healthcare system. We have requested another meeting with the Chief Minister," said one of the protesting doctors from the agitation site.

The removal of the Health Secretary is one of the key points in their five-point demand. According to a statement issued following the conclusion of their general body meeting, which had started around 6.30 pm on Tuesday and went on till well past midnight, the protestors called the state's administrative measures "only partial victory" of their movement.

The doctors said they would send an email to Chief Secretary Manoj Pant seeking an appointment with the CM for another meeting later in the day.