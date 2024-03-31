Kolkata registers two adenovirus deaths

author img

By PTI

Published : Mar 31, 2024, 5:39 PM IST

Kolkata registers two adenovirus deaths

Two deaths were recorded due to adenovirus deaths over the last week in Kolkata, a senior health official said on Sunday.

Kolkata: Kolkata has recorded two adenovirus deaths over the last week, a senior health official said on Sunday. While one child breathed his last at a hospital in Park Circus area on Friday night, another died at Dr BC Roy Post Graduate Institute of Paediatric Sciences a week ago, he said.

The child who died at the hospital in Park Circus was admitted for other ailments but got infected with the adenovirus during treatment, the official said. "The child underwent surgery but his condition deteriorated and he developed acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS). He died on Friday night," the official said. Several children are undergoing treatment for adenovirus at the Park Circus hospital, he added.

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Tale of Human-Penguin Friendship: 'Maruti' Finds Home & Solace at Indian Antarctic Station

Holi 2024: How Different States Celebrate the Festival of Colours in India

Explained: Election Duty Exemption - The Four Options Govt Employees Can Use

Getting Acne Even in 30s and 40s? Know All Reasons and Treatment

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.