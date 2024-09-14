ETV Bharat / state

Kolkata Rape-Murder: CPIM Youth Wing Leader Held For "Conspiring Attack" On Jr Medics Demonstration

Kolkata: CPIM youth wing leader and member of the party’s Kolkata district committee, Kalatan Dasgupta, was arrested today for allegedly hatching a conspiracy to attack and derail the sit-in demonstration of junior doctors, who are demanding justice for the rape and murder of a female medic of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

The police move came in the wake of Trinamool Congress leader Kunal Ghosh making an audio clip public on Friday and alleging that a conspiracy was on to attack the demonstration site and derail the protest outside Swasthya Bhavan, the state health department headquarters in Sector 5 of Salt Lake.

The Bidhannagar Police Commissionarate had lodged a suo motu case in connection with the audio clip and initiated investigations.

During the probe, a person, identified as Sanjib Das, was arrested last night from the Haltu area of Kasba in south Kolkata for his involvement in the case. Police claimed that Das was one of the two persons whose voice was heard in the audio clip.

Today, when Kalatan and another party colleague were returning home from the Left Front’s overnight sit-in demonstration at Phears Lane in central Kolkata adjacent to the Kolkata Police headquarters in Lalbazar, they were stopped midway and the CPIM leader was initially detained for questioning and later arrested.

Kalatan was brought to the Electronics Complex police station soon after his arrest and will be produced before a local court along with Sanjib Das, police said.

“We have done a technical assessment of the audio clip and taken opinion from experts. Sanjib Das has already confessed that one of voices in the audio clip belongs to him. We will seek custody for both,” said deputy commissioner of police, Bidhannagar, Anish Sarkar.