ETV Bharat / state

West Bengal To Table Anti-Rape Bill Named 'Aparajita' During Special Session On Sept 3

Kolkata: The West Bengal government has come up with the 'Aparajita Women Child Bill, 2024' to enact tougher anti-rape laws.

The details of the bill, which is going to be tabled in the state Assembly on Tuesday, are yet to be known. However, it is learnt that the bill will be named, 'Aparajita Women Child (West Bengal Criminal Law Amendment) Bill 2024'. State law minister Malay Ghatak is expected to place the bill in the House tomorrow. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will also attend the discussions of the bill.

Anti-rape laws have been passed in the country earlier but this bill is both different and significant. It is an amendment bill but its name has been changed.

There will not be any question and answer session in tomorrow's special session of the West Bengal Legislative Assembly. It is learned that the session will start directly with the discussions on the bill. Two hours have been allotted for the discussions.

Following the RG Kar rape and murder incident, the role of state police and administration have been brought under the scanner in various circles. However, the ruling Trinamool Congress has demanded a strict anti-rape Central law to overcome the discomfort. The Chief Minister too has written two letters to Prime Minister Narendra Modi demanding stricter laws to the Centre.

In response to her first letter, the Union minister for women and child welfare has criticised West Bengal for deactivating the fast-track courts in the state.