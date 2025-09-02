Kolkata Police Stop Army Truck For Overtaking CP's Car 'Dangerously'; Driver Booked

Kolkata: A truck belonging to the Indian Army was stopped by the Kolkata Traffic Police on Tuesday for taking the wrong turn and trying to overtake the vehicle of the Kolkata Police Commissioner Manoj Kumar Verma 'dangerously' in front of the Writers Building, the erstwhile state secretariat.

A CCTV footage of the incident has been released by the police, saying that taking a right turn was prohibited from that particular signal. It can be seen in the footage that the signal from which the truck was turning right had a 'No Right Turn' symbol. However, the signal is shown to be off.

The traffic sergeant on duty immediately informed the Hare Street police station, which sent officials to the spot, joined by Army officials from Vijay Durh (formerly Fort William), the Eastern Command Headquarters, within half an hour. After some talks between the officials, the truck was taken to Hare Street PS, where a case has been registered against the driver under the relevant provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act for overspeeding near the signal, which could have led to a major accident.

The Army truck beside the CP's car. (ETV Bharat)

A senior Kolkata Police official, requesting anonymity, said, "The Army vehicle was stopped for being driven recklessly."

However, the two Army personnel inside the truck claimed that the right turn signal was green at that time and refused the allegation of overspeeding. They also failed to notice that the convoy of the Commissioner was behind them.

"We were coming straight, heading to the passport office. The signal was green. We took the turn as we had to park the vehicle on the right side, as no parking space was available on the left. When I turned right, CP's car crossed. I didn't notice the convoy," the army person who was on the wheel said.

The crossing where the incident took place. (ETV Bharat)

Notably, the Indian Army personnel on Monday dismantled a makeshift stage set up by the Trinamool Congress on Mayo Road for the alleged mistreatment of the Bengali language and harassment of its speakers in the BJP-ruled states. It was alleged that the stage was not dismantled even after the permission expired.

Later, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, accompanied by top party leaders, reached the spot. Banerjee alleged that the Army was acting on the instructions of the BJP, leading to a heated debate.