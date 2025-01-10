ETV Bharat / state

Kolkata Police Special Task Force Busts Illegal Firearms Factory In Bihar; 4 Held

Kolkata: At least four individuals were arrested by the Kolkata Police's Special Task Force (STF) team after conducting a raid on an illegal firearms factory in Bihar late last night, police said on Friday.

A large quantity of weapons and weapons-making equipment was recovered from the factory that manufactured and supplied firearms, they added. According to sources, the Lalbazar police team initiated to bring the arrested people from Bihar to Kolkata.

The police source confirmed that the business of manufacturing weapons was running behind an automobile engineering shop, from where around 24 pipes were recovered, which were mainly used to make 7 mm pistols. Moreover, a crystal-making machine, multiple bullet shells, and several firearms were recovered from the spot, the source said.

Additional Metropolitan Magistrate V. Saleman Nesha Kumar, who is in charge of Kolkata Police's STF, told ETV Bharat, "We have conducted a secret operation at a firearms factory in Madhubani and arrested the accused in the presence of the Bihar police team."