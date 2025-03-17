Kolkata Police Nab Man With Firearms At Sealdah Railway Station

Kolkata: The Special Task Force (STF) of Kolkata Police have arrested a man from the Sealdah railway station and seized a cache of arms and ammunition from him on Monday.

This is the second incident of alleged arms smuggling in Sealdah area in a span of a few days. Earlier, a large number of firearms were recovered near the Surendranath College in Sealdah.

An officer of the Kolkata Police on condition of anonymity said, "We had prior information from our sources that a cache of arms was arriving in the city and the exchange will take place near Sealdah. Accordingly, our sleuths were monitoring all incoming trains to Sealdah station. A man was intercepted from the Hatey Bazare Express after it entered Sealdah station and a bag was seized from him. The bag contained arms and ammunition."

The Special Task Force (STF) officers of the Kolkata Police, who headed the investigation, remained tight-lipped about the raid but police sources said that at least six improvised guns, including two single-shot firearms and four 7mm semi-automatic pistols fitted with dual magazine, along with eight cartridges were seized.

The accused has been identified as Hasan Sheikh, a resident of Kaliachak area of Malda district.

Officers said, initial interrogation of Hasan has revealed that the arms were brought to Malda from Bihar's Khagaria district before being transported to Kolkata. It is practically impossible that only one person was behind this inter-state drug smuggling racket and investigation is underway to trace those behind it, an officer said.