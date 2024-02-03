Kolkata Police Initiate Probe Into Mysterious Death of TMC MLA's Security Guard

Kolkata: The body of an MLA's security guard was recovered from the roof of the MLA Hostel in Kolkata last night, police said. A case of unnatural death was registered at the nearby Park Street police station and the body has been sent for postmortem.

According to police, the security guard of Rajeev Lochan Soren, Trinamool Congress MLA from Purulia's Bandwan was found dead at the MLA Hostel but there were no marks of injury on the body. Kolkata Police DC (South) Priyavrata Roy said, "We are investigating the case. Why and how the security guard climbed to the hostel's roof is also being probed. The exact cause of death will be known after seeing the autopsy report."

According to sources in the Kolkata Police headquarters in Lalbazar, the deceased's name has not been disclosed for security reasons. Investigators are talking to the MLA while detectives from Kolkata Police's Homicide Department reached the spot.

"After seeing the body, the initial assumption of the detectives is that it is a case of suicide as no external injury marks were observed. But things will get clearer after getting the autopsy report," a source said.

This incident has raised questions over the security of the MLA Hostel. Concern has been raised as to how the incident occurred despite presence of security personnel at the building. A list of the names of security guards of Kolkata Police who were deployed at the hostel premises last night has been prepared and an officer of the rank of assistant commissioner is speaking to them.

Police are also examining the CCTV cameras installed outside and inside the hostel and the area from where the body was recovered. The deceased's family members have also been informed.