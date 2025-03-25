Kolkata Police Hire Combat Forces, Arms From Other States To Ensure Safety During Ram Navami

Kolkata: With Ram Navami around the corner, Kolkata Police headquarters, Lalbazar, is gearing up to upkeep the peace and prevent any untoward incident in the city. The Lalbazar is on special alert to ensure that there is no deterioration in law and order in the city, focusing on the processions brought out by the religious and political leaders.

Special emphasis is on combat. If there is any disturbance during the procession or programme, how will the police deal with it? According to Lalbazar sources, that special training is also being imparted to the lower-level police personnel. Also, sources claimed that state-of-the-art combat clothing for the cops is being imported from several states of India.

Sources further said that every procession of the upcoming Ram Navami procession will be under the surveillance of state-of-the-art CCTV cameras. That camera is also being brought from outside West Bengal. In addition, state-of-the-art sticks are being introduced for the first time. Tear gas will be used in the firing. There will be an additional number of drones besides special body cameras.

Kolkata Police Commissioner Manoj Kumar Verma said at a function, "More effective surveillance will be done through a drone surveillance system. In this way, the police will get direct information from the spot and will be able to initiate quick action."

In the last few years, the number of processions on Ram Navami has increased manifold. Parts of South, North and Central Kolkata, East Kolkata and Port Division of Kolkata have become heated mainly due to the processions — some of which have blocked roads, and there have been incidents of dancing and singing with DJs playing in the middle of the street.

The top cops here are ready to follow all the guidelines of the Calcutta High Court on the occasion of the upcoming Ram Navami procession. To keep the city peaceful during Ram Navami, the Kolkata Police have now announced that a total of 5,000 police personnel will be deployed in different areas of the city on Ram Navami.

Many believe that this is one of the largest police deployments in history. It is learnt that special attention has been given to the police stations in the areas of Burrabazar, Posta, Girish Park, Jorasanko, Hare Street, Bowbazar, Kashipur, Sinthi, Chitpur, Tala, Shyampukur, Maniktala, Entally, Beniapukur, Topsia, Ballygunge, Kalighat and Gariahat.

Police will step up security, especially in those areas where big processions took place last year and will regularly monitor the situation there, Lalbazar sources revealed. Along with this, the drone surveillance system will monitor the procession and public gathering in real-time.

An additional commissioner of the Kolkata Police headquarters, who did not wish to be named, said, "Our main objective is to resolve everything peacefully. However, we have to take extra precautions. Therefore, the security this time is more stringent than the security of the Ram Navami processions of the last few years."

Lalbazar sources said the Joint Commissioner (Town) of Kolkata Police has already advised each police station in the city to hold their own meetings. In addition, the police personnel have been asked to reveal the plans of the locality in which they live for Ram Navami.