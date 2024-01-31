Kolkata: Police Constable Dies by Suicide

Kolkata (West Bengal): A Kolkata Police personnel died by suicide on Tuesday at Parnasree in Behala. The deceased, Pulak Bepari (35) shot himself from his service revolver at Gopal Mishra Road from where his body was recovered.

Bepare's sudden death has caused disarray among his colleagues. However, this is not the first case of suicide in the police department recently. On December 26, another police constable had shot himself inside the food hall of the department and died. The increase in police deaths has not just triggered the department but spread dismay across the city.

A senior official of the Kolkata Police, seeking anonymity said that constables these days "don't have friends and do not have a life outside their job". "Efforts are being made to find out the details of the incident. The investigating officers are talking to the constable's family members. A case of unusual death has been registered at the Parnasree Police Station," he added.

Officials of the Kolkata Police's IPS Division have raised concerns about the increase in suicides among police personnel. "Recruitment has stopped resulting in increased stress and pressure among the current officers. Most officers barely have time for their family adding to domestic fights," he added.

Guidelines have been sent to police stations in the city by the Kolkata Police Commissioner, Vineet Goyal, stating no policeman can use his revolver after duty hours.