Kolkata police launch probe after CM Mamata Banerjee sustains head injury at her residence

Kolkata (West Bengal): West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee fell at her residence on Thursday and sustained a "major" injury to her forehead. The Kolkata police launched an investigation into the incident on Friday. Additionally, the police have increased security at the CM's Kolkata residence.

Kolkata Police Commissioner Vinit Goel has formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to find out if there has been a security lapse after the CM told the officer that someone “pushed her from behind”, sources said. According to police sources, no one was at home at the time of the incident.



Besides Goyal, there are several high-ranking officials of the Kolkata Police, including Waqar Raja who are investigating the case along with the Scientific Wing, Forensic Wing, Photography Section. The officials might also use 3D cameras to investigate alleged lapses in security.

When she fell, CM Banerjee allegedly struck her head against a glass showcase, resulting in a serious cut on her forehead. The 69-year-old was subsequently taken to the state-run SSKM Hospital. After receiving four stitches on her head, the leader of the Trinamool Congress was eventually allowed to leave the hospital, according to officials.



“She was with her nephew Abhishek Banerjee, sister-in-law Kajari Banerjee and other relatives at the time of the incident. She was walking in her drawing room and suddenly her foot slipped. She fell down and hit her head against a glass showcase. She surviveda deep cut on her forehead and started bleeding,” said a TMC leader.

Later, even SSKM director Dr Manimoy Bandopadhyay claimed that the CM was pushed from behind. Questions have been raised regarding gross negligence in ensuring the Chief Minister's security.

Some have also enquired about why the CM was not provided with Z-plus security and lacked basic medical setup at or just outside the residence.

According to sources, the CM underwent a CT scan and an MRI, among other medical examinations. "She fell, but we had to check if the fall was due to a health problem like fluctuating blood pressure or if she had a mild stroke," a senior doctor at SSKM hospital stated. She is presently stable, hospital sources said.