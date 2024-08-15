Kolkata Police Chief Accuses 'Malicious Media Campaign' For RG Kar Medical College Vandalisation

Kolkata Police Commissioner Vineet Kumar Goyal said that his men did everything to investigate this case (ETV Bharat)

Kolkata: After a violent mob vandalised vehicles, emergency ward and the building of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, Kolkata Police (KP) Commissioner Vineet Goyal came down heavily on the media, blaming the press for a 'wrong and malicious media campaign' that led to the brutality amid peaceful protests.

“What has happened here is because of a malicious campaign of the media against the Kolkata Police. What has the Kolkata Police not done? In this case (rape and murder of the female student) they have done everything.

My men, who are under my command, have done everything to investigate this case, they have collected all evidence, the main accused has been arrested, and we have tried to satisfy the concerns of the victim’s family. Rumours are being spread about a student with some political connection of being involved.

We have checked. He is an intern and his father is a primary teacher with no political connection whatsoever. Yet, some of his friends are also involved in spreading these rumours. I am extremely angry with all this. We have done no wrong, but because of this malicious media campaign, Kolkata Police has lost its trust among the people,” Goyal told the press.

Denying charges of tampering evidence and using Sanjoy Roy, the primary accused as a scapegoat, he said that the KP never said that only one person was involved in this crime. "We have only said that we are waiting for scientific evidence and it takes some time. It becomes more imperative when the accused is constantly changing his version and we have nothing much in support.

I cannot arrest a post-graduate medical student based on some rumours. Now the case is with the CBI and we will extend all support for the investigation. We had suggested a committee of seven members from the agitating doctors and students to interact with us and we were ready to share everything with them, but they did not form that committee.

We tried to clear many doubts they had. I can assure everyone that Kolkata Police never tried to save anyone. During the course of this CBI investigation, if it is found that any member of the Kolkata Police investigation team has been doing anything wrong, there is an official procedure under the law where we can be held accountable and prosecuted,” he said.

A statement by the Kolkata Police on social media and said that on the intervening night of August 14 and 15, a mob of between 5,000 and 7,000 people attacked protesting doctors and medical students, and attempted to ransack the premises.

Coming down heavily, Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly and BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari left no stones unturned to blame the ruling state government. He took to X and said: “No Mr @CPKolkata Vineet Goyal, you and your Police Force are not the target of any ‘malicious media campaign’. You have drawn ire of the People and criticism of the Media because of your own deeds.”

CPI (M) General Secretary D Raja termed the incident to be a 'heinous crime' and said that such crimes should not take place anywhere in the country. He said: 'We are celebrating 78 years of Independence. What is the meaning of independence if we cannot provide security and protection to our own women and children?

If this happens to a lady doctor in a city like Kolkata, think of the condition of our working women in the agricultural field in tribal areas. What is happening? This is a very serious issue. What the Bengal government has done so far is not satisfactory. The Union government should take note and provide adequate security to our women and children."

Reclaim the Night Movement: Thousands of women from all walks of life in Kolkata, several parts of Bengal, and across cities in the country hit the streets at the stroke of midnight on Wednesday, August 14, protesting the horrific rape-murder of a 31-year-old female doctor at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital last week. The protest began at around 11.55 pm and was titled, Meyera, Raat Dakhal Karo (Girls, Reclaim the Night)”.