Kolkata Law College Gangrape: NCW Member On Spot Visit Accuses Police Of Non-Cooperation

Kolkata: National Commission for Women (NCW) member Archana Majumdar, who attempted to visit the crime scene on Sunday at South Calcutta Law College, where a student was allegedly gangraped barely days before, accused the police of obstructing her passage.

"They (police) are neither letting us meet the victims, see the crime scene, nor did they let us take any photographs. The police do not want us to meet the victim's family," Majumdar said. She further alleged that the police were unaware of the survivor's whereabouts. "The police are saying that they don't know where the family is. The Deputy Commissioner, the nodal officer of the case, does not know where the victim is. They are not at home. They have been hidden somewhere..," Majumdar added.

"We will include everything in the report... After getting the letter from the Commission yesterday, police completed all the work in a single day, and now they don't know where they (victim and family) are. This is ridiculous. We will do what we have to do..." she continued.

Earlier, Majumdar reiterated the commission's duty to support and protect women in times of crisis, working towards their safety and well-being. She emphasised the NCW's role in ensuring the safety and support of women in crisis, particularly in cases where crimes are being suppressed.

The NCW team, she said, plans to visit the survivor's house to assess the situation, understand the family's needs, and evaluate the police's response. The member was informed that the medical report and FIR were received within a single day.

"We have spoken to the officer-in-charge, who informed us that the first visit will be to the girl's house, where we will speak with her father, mother, and any other legal guardian. We will ask the family about the current situation, what actually happened, whether proper protection has been given, whether the police took timely and appropriate action, and if the family needs any further help," she pointed out. She said the NCW will also inquire about the progress of the investigation. The NCW member said on Saturday, she received the medical report and FIR.