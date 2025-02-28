Kolkata's Iconic Yellow Taxis Return To City Of Joy As 'Heritage Cabs'

Kolkata: It's the same yellow taxi of Kolkata but in a new form. A private App cab company has launched the iconic yellow taxi with a new twist and named it as 'Yellow Heritage Cabs'. State transport minister Snehasish Chakraborty inaugurated 20 heritage cabs on Thursday.

West Bengal has signed agreements with four companies to improve public transport system. One of these is NA Mobility Private Limited, which has taken the initiative to bring Kolkata's famous yellow metered taxis on roads. Since the yellow Ambassador car is no longer produced by Hindustan Motors, NA Mobility Private Limited has inked an agreement with Maruti to produce yellow Wagon R cars.

Iconic yellow taxi on Kolkata street (ETV Bharat)

On both sides of the new yellow heritage cab, there are photographs of Kolkata's heritage structures namely Victoria Memorial, Bora Bridge and Shaheed Minar.

After launching 20 heritage cabs, transport minister said that more such vehicles will be introduced in phases. Overall, around 3000 such taxis will hit the road, he said. These vehicles will run on petrol and CNG, he added.

Transport minister Snehasish Chakraborty at inauguration of heritage cabs (ETV Bharat)

Arrangements have also been made so that drivers of the 15-year-old yellow taxis, which are being phased out, can drive these new cabs.

Heritage cabs that were flagged off (ETV Bharat)

These yellow heritage cabs can be booked through the "Jatri Saathi" App. The company will be responsible for maintenance of the cars. Unlike other App cabs, drivers of heritage yellow cabs will not have to pay any commission to the company but will have to pay a monthly fee for fuel and maintenance. The fee-amount has not been determined yet. Also, the company will provide social security to the drivers and will discuss with the transport department about conducting training for drivers.

Taxis first ran on Chowringhee Road in Kolkata in 1908. The Indian Motor Taxi Cab and Engineering Company had introduced taxis. This company shut down when the British left the country. Then in 1957, Hindustan Motors brought the Ambassador to the market. This car was used both for personal and commercial purposes.

At that time, the colour of the commercial cars or taxis plying within the city was black and white and those plying outside Kolkata were yellow-coloured. Later, the black and white taxis were replaced by yellow taxis. However, after production of Ambassador stopped, the century-old yellow taxis disappeared from the city roads. Now, the nostalgic yellow taxis are returning to the streets of Kolkata as yellow Maruti Wagor R heritage cabs.