Kolkata: Iconic Howrah Bridge Undergoes First Comprehensive 'Health Check-Up' In 36 Years

Kolkata: The 81-year-old iconic Howrah Bridge, also known as the Rabindra Setu remained fully closed to vehicular movement from Saturday midnight until the early hours of Sunday for a comprehensive health check-up, the Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port (SMP), Kolkata, said.

This check-up was conducted by RITES Ltd, a public sector undertaking that is tasked with the maintenance of the Howrah Bridge. This is the bridge's first such critical examination in 36 years. The last health check-up of the bridge was conducted between 1983 and 1988.

The bridge was completely closed to vehicles in both directions from 11.30 pm on November 16 to 4.30 am on November 17. The study's findings will direct future conservation initiatives for this engineering wonder, which still stands as a testament to Kolkata's culture and legacy.

The Rabindra Setu, spanning 1,500 feet between its two iconic towers is a saviour for the metro city, serving a daily influx of vehicles and pedestrians. The bridge's carriageway is 71 feet wide, complemented by two 18.5-foot-wide footpaths on either side for pedestrians.

An expert from RITES said that the check-up was part of the overall health assessment. "It has a lot of nitty-gritty. We are checking a lot of things. This is all for now. It will be analysed later, and a report will be generated to find out how the health (of the bridge) can be rehabilitated further," the expert added.

More About The Howrah Bridge: The Howrah Bridge is a cantilever bridge that spans over the Hooghly River. It is the sixth-longest bridge of its type in the world.

Lacking nuts and bolts, it was built by riveting the whole structure. It carries a daily traffic of approximately 100,000 vehicles and possibly more than 150,000 pedestrians. The first vehicle to use the bridge was a tram.