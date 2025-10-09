ETV Bharat / state

Kolkata Hospital Saves Myanmar Patient's Life After 12-Hour Complex Brain Tumor Surgery

According to hospital sources, a tumor almost the size of an orange was completely removed from the patient's brain through surgery.

Amidst the excitement of Durga Puja, Kolkata witnessed a rare success in the field of medicine. The Neurosurgery Department of Fortis Hospital, Anandapur, successfully conducted a 12-hour complex brain tumor surgery that saved the life of a 40-year-old woman from Yangon, Myanmar
Representational image (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : October 9, 2025 at 9:32 PM IST

2 Min Read
Kolkata: Amidst the excitement of Durga Puja, Kolkata witnessed a rare success in the field of medicine. The Neurosurgery Department of Fortis Hospital, Anandapur, successfully conducted a 12-hour complex brain tumor surgery that saved the life of a 40-year-old woman from Yangon, Myanmar.

According to hospital sources, a tumor almost the size of an orange was completely removed from her brain through surgery. The surgery was led by the head of the hospital's neurosurgery department, Dr GR Vijay Kumar.

The medical team said that the patient's tumor was in a place in the brain near the base of the cranial vein on which important nerves for vision, balance and body movement depend. In medical terms, the tumor is called clinodal meningioma, which is very dangerous and can pose a risk of death. However, the tumor does not have the risk of becoming cancerous.

The patient had been suffering from severe headaches, vision loss and balance problems for the last few months. At the time of admission, her vision in her left eye was completely gone and there was weakness in the right side of her body. On examination, it was found that the tumor was putting pressure on the optic nerve and important blood vessels.

Doctors say, if there is a tumor in such a place, even a slight mistake can lead to permanent blindness or paralysis of the patient. For the surgery, the doctors chose a complex craniotomy procedure where a part of the skull has to be opened and the tumor removed from the brain.

The doctors performed the operation for around 12 hours. Extreme caution was exercised at every step during the operation. Because even the slightest mistake could have damaged the woman's vision or mobility. Finally, the doctors were able to completely remove the tumor, said the doctors.

Dr Kumar said, "The size of the tumor was about 7.7 × 4.3 × 5.8 cm - like a large orange. Having such a large tumor inside the brain is dangerous because there is very little space inside the human skull. As a result, a tumor of such a size can pose a risk of vision, movement, and even death. It was in a place that controls both vision and movement. We maintained maximum caution at every stage of the surgery. The patient is recovering quickly, which is our biggest success."

After the surgery, the patient's vision has partially returned and the weakness in his hands and feet is also gradually decreasing. The hospital authorities claim that the successful completion of such a rare and risky surgery can be considered a significant milestone in the medical field of Kolkata.

