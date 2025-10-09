ETV Bharat / state

Kolkata Hospital Saves Myanmar Patient's Life After 12-Hour Complex Brain Tumor Surgery

Kolkata: Amidst the excitement of Durga Puja, Kolkata witnessed a rare success in the field of medicine. The Neurosurgery Department of Fortis Hospital, Anandapur, successfully conducted a 12-hour complex brain tumor surgery that saved the life of a 40-year-old woman from Yangon, Myanmar.

According to hospital sources, a tumor almost the size of an orange was completely removed from her brain through surgery. The surgery was led by the head of the hospital's neurosurgery department, Dr GR Vijay Kumar.

The medical team said that the patient's tumor was in a place in the brain near the base of the cranial vein on which important nerves for vision, balance and body movement depend. In medical terms, the tumor is called clinodal meningioma, which is very dangerous and can pose a risk of death. However, the tumor does not have the risk of becoming cancerous.

The patient had been suffering from severe headaches, vision loss and balance problems for the last few months. At the time of admission, her vision in her left eye was completely gone and there was weakness in the right side of her body. On examination, it was found that the tumor was putting pressure on the optic nerve and important blood vessels.