Kolkata Female Doctor Death: FAIMA Doctors Association Demands CBI Probe, Netizens Fume

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 14 hours ago

The alleged rape and murder of a second-year trainee postgraduate resident in the Department of Chest Medicine at RG Kar Medical College has left netizens fuming, raising concerns over security and safety of trainee doctors in state-run hospitals. The FAIMA Doctors Association has demanded a CBI probe into the incident and compensation for the death during duty hours.

Students protest outside RG Kar Medical College (ETV Bharat Photo)

Hyderabad: The Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA) Doctors Association has demanded a CBI probe into the alleged rape and murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor in RG Kar Medical College in Kolkata. It has also sought a Rs one crore compensation for the victim's family and immediate suspension of the health secretary and hospital officials for lack of facilities at the hospital.

The incident has drawn severe criticism on social media over lack of facilities and security for trainee doctors of the state.

Netizens have pointed out that the trainee PG doctor, who was found dead with bruises in a seminar room the next morning, was on duty for 36 hours. She slept in the seminar room as there was no on-duty doctor room for her, an internal medicine doctor of username, Christianez Ratna Kiruba@NezMeds, said.

Dr Datta, senior resident, AIIMS New Delhi tweeted that the incident demands nationwide outrage. "While we celebrate the achievements of our daughters in the Paris Olympics, another daughter was brutally raped and murdered during her duty at a premier government college in West Bengal. Where is the outrage? This should shake the conscience of every citizen! Why are we silent?"

Slamming the incident, Soham Banerjee, former Congress state secretary tweeted, "RG Kar is one of the premier medical institutes of Kolkata and subsequently Bengal. Even Doctors aren't spared and moreover the authority was trying to paint this as suicide - imagine the situation of the state. Even Trinamool Congress Chatra Parishad will demand justice and is calling out the authority. Time to act."

Sharing its letter to chief minister Mamata Banerjee on its X handle, the FAIMA Doctors Association has sought an urgent action into the matter. In a letter to Banerjee, the association expressed its deep sorrow and outrage over the brutal death.

In its seven-point demand, the association has sought a CBI inquiry and a compensation of Rs one crore for the victim's family since the incident occurred during duty hours. It has called for setting up a fast-track court to expedite the trial process. The association has demanded that the perpetrators should be arrested and prosecuted promptly.

Next, the association has demanded suspension and judicial inquiry against the health secretary, principal and superintendent of the college for major lapses including lack of duty doctor room and lack of security. A demand has been made for stringent action against the hospital management for failing to ensure security in the premises.

It has also demanded enhanced security measures including stringent security protocols to prevent such incidents in the future. Finally, the association has demanded implementation of the Central Protection Act for Doctors.

FAIMA Doctors Association has urged all medical institutions to hold a candlelight vigil in solidarity of the victim's family, colleagues and medical community.

