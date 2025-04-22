Kolkata Engineering Students Craft Cost-Effective Smart Helmet For Quick Accident Alert To Kin

Asansol: Thinking of a helmet that can alert family members of a biker about the accident spot with pin-pointed accuracy won't look a far-fetched idea anymore.

Students of a private engineering college in Kolkata have developed such a smart helmet for the bikers. If a biker meets with an accident while wearing this helmet, his or her family members will get an instant alert comprising vital information about the accident along with the location of the accident site.

As a result, the family members can reach quickly, and rescue the victim, who can be admitted to the hospital to save life. Recently, a model exhibition was held at Asansol Engineering College. Students of the Electronics and Communication Department of the college in Kolkata participated in the exhibition. They displayed the amazing smart helmet model. The makers of the helmet have applied for a patent.

Team 'Code Nexus'

Six students formed a team called 'Code Nexus' to create the smart helmet. The team comprises Sushovan Das, Kaushik Naskar, Deepta Roy, Shubhamoy Samanta, Gopal Dutta and Kanishk Kumar Shaw.



What are the features of the helmet?

Kaushik Naskar, one of the members of 'Code Nexus', said, "This is an accident detection helmet. Any biker who meets with an accident while wearing this helmet can get a lifeline with the help of a special mobile app. The news about where and when the accident happened will be quickly sent to his family members. The circuit installed in this helmet has a GPS module and a gyroscope. This gyroscope is the real one. It will detect this accident. Along with this, an app has been made. That app will have all the information of the biker registered in advance, even his blood group. There is a provision for mobile alerts to family numbers. If an accident happens and the helmet gets hit or shaken. Then the maxiforce of the helmet will increase. Then the gyroscope will get activated and send a distress message to the biker's family."

Provision for on-off switch

This circuit can be turned on and off as desired. As soon as the person rides his bike, the circuit gets activated and the helmet is switched on. Later, if the helmet is not used, it can be switched off.



What happens if the helmet falls out of hand?

Just as an accident warning signal goes to the family when the helmet is hit while switched on, a message can also be sent if the helmet falls out of hand for some reason. In such a case, the family members are likely to get scared. There's also a solution to this. The students, who made the smart helmet, said, "There will be an SOS button on the helmet. If the helmet falls out of hand, you will get 30 seconds. If you press the SOS button within 30 seconds, the message will not be delivered. If an accident takes place, the message will be delivered after 30 seconds."

How many people can get messages?

Sushovan Das, a student of the private engineering college, said, "So far, with the funds we have been able to raise, we will be able to register five people's numbers in the app. If the funds increase in the coming days, more people can be added."



How much does it cost to make this smart helmet?

Sushovan said, "It will cost around Rs 1,200 to make a circuit without the helmet. If it is made in large numbers, then this cost will come down."



Application for patent

Das said, "An application has been sent for a patent from our college. It would be good if we get a patent. Besides, if the government or any organisation comes forward to help us, more helmets can be made to save the lives of many people."