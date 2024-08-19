Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder: TMC MP Seeks Reprieve Against Arrest, Knocks HC Doors

Kolkata: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officers have resumed their probe in the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital rape and murder case of a 31-year-old post-graduate student today and summoned the college’s former principal Dr Sandip Ghosh for the fourth consecutive day for questioning, while Trinamool Congress (TMC) Rajya Sabha MP Sukhendu Sekhar Roy approached the Calcutta High Court seeking reprieve against arrest.

Approaching the court of Justice Rajarshi Bharadwaj, the TMC MP said in his petition that he was anticipating arrest and hyper-activity on part of the Kolkata Police. Roy has said in his petition that he was seeking reprieve from arrest and has assured all cooperation with law enforcing authorities in their probe. The petition has been accepted and the matter is expected to be heard by Justice Bharadwaj tomorrow.

Roy has been extremely vocal against the Trinamool Congress-led West Bengal government and particularly against the Kolkata Police since the incident of the rape and murder came to light and also regarding the “Reclaim the Night” protest call of women on the intervening night of August 14 and 15. He has also written to Union Home Minister Amit Shah on August 16, “demanding a stringent and comprehensive Central Act to prevent atrocities against women.”

On August 18, Roy took to X (formerly Twitter) and wrote, “ CBI must act fairly. Custodial interrogation of ex-Principal and Police Commissioner is a must to know who and why the suicide story was floated. Why wall of hall demolished, who patronised Roy to be so powerful, why sniffer dog used after 3 days. 100s of such questions. Make them speak.”

The Rajya Sabha MP also expressed solidarity with the football fans of East Bengal and Mohun Bahan, who took to the streets yesterday demanding justice for the RG Kar Medical College victim. “I appeal to all football and sports lovers to protest unitedly against the arbitrary arrests of supporters of Mohunbagan and East Bengal in a peaceful and democratic manner. Jai Mohunbagan! Jai East Bengal!” Roy said on X.

In a never-seen scenario, supporters of arch-rivals Mohun Bagan and East Bengal, two biggest football clubs of the city, took to the streets yesterday protesting against police denial to provide security cover for the Durand Cup Kolkata derby scheduled on Sunday, which prompted the organisers to call off the much-anticipated match. They also briefly clashed with the police and brought the city to a virtual standstill for more than four hours as they blocked the EM Bypass demanding justice for the RG Kar Hospital victims. Supporters of Mohammedan Sporting Club also joined the protests.

TMC leader and former party spokesperson Kunal Ghosh, however, rejected his party MP’s views and said, the police were doing its job in warning people against spreading misinformation.

“It is ridiculous to spread word that the police are taking action whenever there is a social media protest post. If you think you will protest, you can do it a hundred times, or a thousand times, but in proper language and with logic. But, the police will definitely warn you if you spread wrong information, distorted assumptions, fake audio, purposeful inciting posts, reveal names and photographs of the deceased,” Ghosh said on his X handle.

Later, Ghosh reached the CGO complex, which houses one of the CBI offices in Kolkata, and handed over some documents to the sleuths. Talking to reporters, he said, “A section of junior doctors have given me some documents, which they wanted to handover to the investigating agency. These are all RG Kar Hospital related documents. The junior doctors have also expressed their willingness to cooperative with the investigating agency. I have handed over the documents and have conveyed their message to the CBI officers. I feel the CBI officers have been doing their work very well and we all hope that by August 23, when the remand period of the accused is over and he is produced before the court, the CBI will surely have some new evidence to produce before the court.”

Ghosh also added that he has a personal attachment with RG Kar Hospital as his parents were both former students of this institute and he was born in this hospital.

Leader of Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly and BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari came down heavily on the police for summoning people who have been vocal over social media in connection with the rape and murder of the medical student in RG Kar Hospital.

“It has come to my notice that various Social Media Users across the State as well as from different parts of the country are receiving notices from @KolkataPolice, @WBPolice and their Cyber Crime Departments, directing them to delete certain posts and threatening them of strict penal action. Mostly Social Media Users are receiving Notices under Section 168 of the BNSS (Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita) 2023, for posting content related to the RG Kar rape & murder incident, which are critical of the State Govt, Police & Administration. I believe Free Speech is the backbone of a healthy Democracy. So if anyone is being harassed for just posting their opinion and if the post is not outright vulgar, I am ready to provide Legal Assistance at free of cost,” Adhikari tweeted.

Meanwhile, lawyers took out a protest procession inside the Calcutta High Court precinct and the adjoining areas demanding justice for the RG Kar Hospital victim.

Several members of the RG Kar Hospital alumni who had passed out in 1968, also joined the continuing protest of resident and junior doctors in the hospital. Students of Kolkata Medical College and Hospital took to the streets and formed a human chain in College Street protesting against the rape and murder of the second-year post-graduate female medical student.

