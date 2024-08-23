RG Kar Hospital Financial Irregularities Case Handed To CBI, Accused Sent To 14 Days' Jail

Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court further mounted pressure on the West Bengal government after it transferred the investigation into the alleged financial irregularities at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday.
So far, the financial irregularities were being probed by the state-constituted Special Investigation Team (SIT).
The decision was prompted after a petition filed by former deputy superintendent of the RG Kar Hospital, Akhtar Ali. Ali demanded a probe by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) into alleged financial misconduct during the college's former principal, Sandip Ghosh's tenure.
Justice Rajarshi Bharadwaj of the Calcutta High Court ordered the CBI to hand over a progress report on the probe in three weeks' time. The matter has been posted for a follow-up hearing on September 17. The Calcutta High Court will review the report on September 17 itself.
The West Bengal government had set up an SIT on August 20 to probe into the alleged financial misconduct at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.
RG Kar case accused gets 14-day judicial custody:
Meanwhile, the Sealdah court has sent the prime accused in the RG Kar rape and murder case, Sanjay Roy, to judicial custody for 14 days on Friday.
Roy, a civic volunteer, was arrested by the Kolkata Police a day after the incident was reported. The CBI took him into custody after taking charge of the investigations on the orders of the Calcutta High Court.
But in the last few days, no information was received from Roy so the investigators want to go to jail and interrogate him further, CBI sources said.
An application in this regard was submitted to the court. CBI sources also said that a request for Roy's polygraph test has been submitted to the court.
