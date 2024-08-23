ETV Bharat / state

RG Kar Hospital Financial Irregularities Case Handed To CBI, Accused Sent To 14 Days' Jail

Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court further mounted pressure on the West Bengal government after it transferred the investigation into the alleged financial irregularities at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday.

So far, the financial irregularities were being probed by the state-constituted Special Investigation Team (SIT).

The decision was prompted after a petition filed by former deputy superintendent of the RG Kar Hospital, Akhtar Ali. Ali demanded a probe by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) into alleged financial misconduct during the college's former principal, Sandip Ghosh's tenure.

Justice Rajarshi Bharadwaj of the Calcutta High Court ordered the CBI to hand over a progress report on the probe in three weeks' time. The matter has been posted for a follow-up hearing on September 17. The Calcutta High Court will review the report on September 17 itself.

The West Bengal government had set up an SIT on August 20 to probe into the alleged financial misconduct at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

RG Kar case accused gets 14-day judicial custody: