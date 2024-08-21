ETV Bharat / state

Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder: CISF Team Inspects RG Kar Hospital

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 23 hours ago

A day after the Supreme Court ordered CISF deployment at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, a team led by its DIG visited the premises and took stock of security arrangements. The team also spoke to police and hospital authorities here.

Kolkata: A team of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) visited the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata on Wednesday and inspected the premises.

The CISF team spoke to the hospital authorities and police as well as took stock of the security arrangements here, sources said.

DIG CISF K Pratap Singh said, "We have do our job. We have come here for an assignment. Let us do the job that has been given by the higher authorities. Whatever input we get will be briefed later."

On Tuesday, the Supreme Court had ordered CISF deployment at the state-run hospital to enable doctors to resume work. Protests have triggered across the state against the rape and murder of a woman doctor at the hospital.

On the eve of August 15, a group of people had entered the hospital and vandalised its emergency ward, medical store and many rooms. In view of which, Kolkata Police have suspended three officers, including two assistant police commissioners.

The court had stated that the state government was expected to prevent a law and order breach, which is more essential due to the ongoing investigations of the crime that took place at the hospital. It also mentioned that it was difficult to understand how the state was not prepared to handle vandalism at the hospital premises.

The CBI, which is probing the case after it was handed over to it following court orders, is mulling to conduct a polygraph test on former principal of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, Sandip Ghosh.

Sanjoy Roy, a civic volunteer was arrested a day after the crime.

TAGGED:

CISF TEAM INSPECTS RG KAR HOSPITALCOURT ORDERED CISF DEPLOYMENTRG KAR MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITALKOLKATA DOCTOR RAPE MURDER

