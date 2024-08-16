ETV Bharat / state

Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder: CBI Detains Ex-Principal Of RG Kar Hospital Sandip Ghosh

Kolkata: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday detained former principal of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, Sandip Ghosh, for questioning.

He was picked up by the sleuths from the middle of the road in Ruby and taken to the CBI office at the CGO complex in Salt Lake.

According to reports, he has been detained for questioning but CBI officials are tight-lipped on the issue. Questions that are doing the rounds are why he was taken from the middle of the road and whether CBI is set to arrest him.

Notably, body of the post graduate doctor of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital was recovered on the morning of August 9. Since that day, Sandip Ghosh's role has come under the scanner.

Initially, the family of the deceased student was told that it's a suicide case though Kolkata Police Commissioner Vineet Goyal has denied that such an information was not passed on by the police. Also, after the family arrived at the hospital, they had to wait for a long time before they were allowed to see the victim's body. There are also many complaints against Ghosh in the rape and murder case.