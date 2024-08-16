ETV Bharat / state

Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder: CBI Detains Ex-Principal Of RG Kar Hospital Sandip Ghosh

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Aug 16, 2024, 7:58 PM IST

Former principal of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, whose role had come under the scanner following the rape and murder of a post graduate doctor here is presently being questioned by the CBI.

Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder: CBI Detains Ex-Principal Sandip Ghosh In Middle Of Road
Sandip Ghosh, ex-principal of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital (ETV Bharat Photo)

Kolkata: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday detained former principal of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, Sandip Ghosh, for questioning.

He was picked up by the sleuths from the middle of the road in Ruby and taken to the CBI office at the CGO complex in Salt Lake.

According to reports, he has been detained for questioning but CBI officials are tight-lipped on the issue. Questions that are doing the rounds are why he was taken from the middle of the road and whether CBI is set to arrest him.

Notably, body of the post graduate doctor of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital was recovered on the morning of August 9. Since that day, Sandip Ghosh's role has come under the scanner.

Initially, the family of the deceased student was told that it's a suicide case though Kolkata Police Commissioner Vineet Goyal has denied that such an information was not passed on by the police. Also, after the family arrived at the hospital, they had to wait for a long time before they were allowed to see the victim's body. There are also many complaints against Ghosh in the rape and murder case.

Many people have attributed the utter mismanagement at the hospital during his tenure for the incident. Ghosh had resigned at the beginning of this week and was reinstated as the Principal of the National Medical College and Hospital, Kolkata a few hours later on the same day.

Ghosh's role had also been questioned by the Calcutta High Court on Tuesday. The High Court had strongly reprimanded Ghosh and asked him to go on leave.

CBI has already started the investigation on the orders of the court and are now interrogating Ghosh.

