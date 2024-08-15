Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case: Women 'Reclaim The Night' With Banners, Conch and Slogans

Kolkata: Thousands of women from all walks of life in Kolkata, several parts of Bengal, and across cities in the country hit the streets at the stroke of midnight on Wednesday, August 14, protesting the horrific rape-murder of a 31-year-old doctor at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital last week.

The protests across cities including Delhi's AIIMS and Chittaranjan Park began at around 11.55 pm and was titled, Meyera, Raat Dakhal Karo (Girls, Reclaim the Night)”. One could also hear sound of conch shells reverberating as several thousands marched on with only one motive, demanding justice for the victim and safety of women in general.

People shared slogans such as “Justice for R G Kar”, “The Night is Ours”, “Reclaim the Night”, “Meyera Raat er Dhokhol Koro (Women seize the night)”, “Meyera Raat er Dokhol Nao… Sankha Dhonite Bhoriye Dao (Women seize the night… fill it with the sound of conch shells) on WhatsApp groups to gain momentum for the protest.

Initially, the protests were to take place at three major spots of the city- College Street, Academy of Fine Arts, and Jadavpur 8B Bus Stand in Kolkata. However, people in huge number gathered at the Garia crossing, Park Circus Maidan, Naktala Nabapally, Behala Sakher Bazar, Shyambazar Five Point Crossing, among others at the stroke of midnight.

However, amid this mass protest against the heinous crime, reports of marked violence in several areas came to light. Viral videos circulated on social media platforms showed the miscreants storming into RG Kar Medical College and Hospital around 12.40am and destroying hospital property at rampant.

During the protest, several police officers were hit by brickbats. Upon arriving at the scene at around 2 am, Kolkata Police Commissioner Vineet Goyal immediately blamed rumors and posts on social media for the violence.



Police said that some 40 individuals—posing as demonstrators—entered the hospital, damaged property, and threw stones at officers, forcing them to use tear gas to break up the crowd. According to them, the event also caused damage to a couple two-wheelers and a police vehicle at the location.

Angry protestors seized control of a stage set up by the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) at Mandirtala in Howrah district by turning the stage into a platform for their demands. Rimjhim Sinha, the movement's initiator, described this mass movement as a new wave of liberation for women.

Actor Rituparna Sengupta came out in support for the movement and condemned such acts of violence against women and doctors specifically. "It's shocking that we are still facing these issues. We need assurance that such violence will not happen again," she said.